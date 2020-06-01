County Courthouse Employees Go Home At Mid-Day Before Protestors Arrive

Employees at the Hamilton County Courthouse on Monday shut down at mid-day ahead of another wave of expected protestors.

Trustee Bill Hullander said the action was taken after there was word that a protest would be held at 1:30 p.m. on the Courthouse grounds.

He said, "We did not want to take a chance on something happening to one of our employees as they left to go home."

The grounds of the courthouse have been vandalized over the past two nights, including the fountain, a heavy light column and the statue of General A.P. Stewart.

Trustee Hullander said, "My employees will be working from home answering the phones and doing other duties."