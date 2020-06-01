Hamilton County Has 49 New Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Hold At 15; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths; Testing Results Given

Hamilton County on Monday reported 49 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,132.

Deaths remain at 15.

Patients in Intensive Care have dropped from 17 to 14.

The state reported three new deaths from the virus.

There were 548 new cases. That brings the total to 23,554.

Seventeen more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,767.

Nashville has had 63 deaths and 5,517 cases - up by 132.

Memphis is at 109 deaths and 5,124 confirmed cases.

Knox remains at five deaths and has 399 cases.

Bledsoe County is at 608 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 146 cases - seventeen more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 214.

Marion County is at 42 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 18 cases - up three. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 26 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 142 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.

Monroe County is at 65 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 18 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 893 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 558 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths.

During the week of May 22-28, 4,180 COVID-19 tests were performed in Hamilton County, revealing 422 positive cases, or a 10.1% positivity rate for that week alone. The Hamilton County Laboratory at Baylor School performed 1,871 of these labs with 270 positives for a 14.4% positivity rate.

The daily positive cases reported from the May 22-28 time span on the Health Department’s data page will not match this number because they post positive counts on the day they receive them, not on the day the specimen was collected, officials said.

These results are inclusive of more than 40 laboratories around the region processing samples collected from community testing sites, hospitals, and private providers throughout Hamilton County, it was stated.

Officials said, "This testing snapshot demonstrates that many testing options are available in Hamilton County and that people are taking advantage of this availability. More free community testing sites are opening soon."

“The Health Department wants to find every positive case that’s out there,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We ask that residents continue to cooperate by staying home if sick, follow the Health Department’s guidance for quarantine and isolation, practice social distancing outside your household unit, wear masks where it’s difficult to social distance, and frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer. These are the only measures we have as a community to contain this virus.”

The Health Department encourages everyone to get tested. Health Department testing is free, requires no symptoms or referrals, and is conducted as drive-thru or walk-up. The nasal swab procedure only takes a few moments once the patient is seen.

Health Department affiliated free COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County this coming week (June 1 – June 7):

Monday, June 1

· Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

· Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street

Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.

More information: https://www.clinicamedicos. org/

Tuesday, June 2

· Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

· Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street

Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.

More information: https://www.clinicamedicos. org/

Wednesday, June 3

· Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Collegedale Community Church

9305 Four Corners Pl, Collegedale, TN 37315

Hours: 10AM to 1PM, for the first 100 individuals

Partnering Organizations: Cempa, Clinica Medicos, La Paz Chattanooga, Hamilton County Health Department

· Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

· Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street

Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.

More information: https://www.clinicamedicos. org/

Thursday, June 4

· Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

· Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street

Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.

More information: https://www.clinicamedicos. org/

Friday, June 5

· Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

· Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street

Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.

More information: https://www.clinicamedicos. org/

Saturday, June 6

· Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Mt. Canaan Baptist Church

4801 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN 37416

10:00am to 1:00pm

Partnering Organization: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Hamilton County Health Department

· Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street

Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.

More information: https://www.clinicamedicos. org/

Sunday, June 7

· Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hours: 7AM-11AM

· Mt. Canaan Baptist Church

4801 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN 37416

12:00pm to 3:00pm

Partnering Organization: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Hamilton County Health Department

· Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street

Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.

More information: https://www.clinicamedicos. org/

Anyone with COVID-19 questions or concerns should call the Health Department hotline (423) 209-8383, or visit their website.