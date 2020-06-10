County Commission Delays Decision On Handgun Training Facility On Highway 58

The County Commission on Wednesday voted to delay for two weeks a decision on a request for a permit for a shooting range on Highway 58.

Commissioner Tim Boyd said after listening to applicant David Ferguson, the request should have been listed as for a handgun training facility.

Rev. Ferguson, an Ooltewah pastor, said the location near Dolly Pond Road would be for 9mm handguns only shooting at a maximum distance of seven yards into a 60-foot berm or indoor target.

Voting to delay were Commissioners Randy Fairbanks, Sabrena Smedley, David Sharpe, Tim Boyd, Greg Martin and Chip Baker.

Voting not to delay were Commissioners Chester Bankston, Katherlyn Geter and Warren Mackey.

Several commissioners said they plan to go out and tour the property.

Rev. Ferguson said his family has been shooting on the property for 18 years without complaint. He said the sound is less than that of nail guns at homes being built.

He said churches are increasingly vulnerable and there is a need to train church members in how to defend themselves.

Rev. Ferguson said his brother, Steve Ferguson, would be the instructor.

He said the closest homes are in Falcon Crest subdivision, which he said is in the opposite direction of where shots would be fired into the berm.

Two neighbors spoke in opposition to the permit at a recent Planning Commission, citing noise and safety concerns.

The Regional Planning Agency staff and the Planning Commission both recommended denial of the permit.