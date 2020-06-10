Soddy Daisy Cancels 4th Of July Celebration

Officials with the City of Soddy Daisy announced that after great consideration, they have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual 4th of July Celebration this year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty posed in requiring social distancing, city officials believe at this time it is in the best interest of the citizens to not have an event of this size.

The fireworks and car show are cancelled as well. Officials thanked everyone for their understanding and look forward to hosting the 4th of July Celebration in 2021.