Soddy Daisy Cancels 4th Of July Celebration

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Officials with the City of Soddy Daisy announced that after great consideration, they have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual 4th of July Celebration this year. 

 

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty posed in requiring social distancing, city officials believe at this time it is in the best interest of the citizens to not have an event of this size.

 

The fireworks and car show are cancelled as well.  Officials thanked everyone for their understanding and look forward to hosting the 4th of July Celebration in 2021.


Senator David Perdue Calls For Justice For George Floyd, Denounces Defunding Police

State To Resume Issuing Masks After Determining They Are Safe


Senator David Perdue on Wednesday joined Senate colleagues in introducing a resolution calling for justice for George Floyd and denouncing calls to defund the police. He said, "We are a nation

Governor Bill Lee said the state will resume distributing face masks that had been provided by the Renfro Corporation after checking out concerns that the masks were not safe. The governor



Senator David Perdue Calls For Justice For George Floyd, Denounces Defunding Police

Senator David Perdue on Wednesday joined Senate colleagues in introducing a resolution calling for justice for George Floyd and denouncing calls to defund the police. He said, "We are a nation of laws. Those laws, however, must be enforced fairly and objectively. Police officers who commit crimes like the murder of George Floyd should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the

County Commission Should Have Let All Speak

In August of 1964, Fannie Lou Hamer testified before the Credentials Committee of the Democratic National Party and told them about the hardships that she and citizens along the Delta had experienced as they fought for the right to vote. Feeling this might alienate and hurt his Southern base, President Lyndon B. Johnson scheduled a hastily arranged press conference to preempt the

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

I've been listening to the City Council meeting, where I heard many speakers address the need for better public transportation in Chattanooga. Until fairly recently, I had few dealings with public transportation. When a friend found himself without a vehicle for an extended period of time, I became educated about just how difficult it can be to make use of CARTA to accomplish even

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining.

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he's a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called 'Talon GC'), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in


