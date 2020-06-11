AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/10/20

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
June 11, 2020
Two Rossville women are charged with stealing items from homes damaged by the tornado in East Brainerd.
Lauren Ashley McNabb, 29, and Lauren Wall, 34, are c harged with three counts of aggravated ... (click for more)
County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county is disengaging from use of the Baylor School lab for coronavirus testing.
He had high praise for Baylor School officials and the lab operators and ... (click for more)
Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said there will be millions of dollars in costs for trying to make schools safe from spread of the coronavirus.
She testified before the U.S. ... (click for more)
Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to.
For many, and for ... (click for more)
In August of 1964, Fannie Lou Hamer testified before the Credentials Committee of the Democratic National Party and told them about the hardships that she and citizens along the Delta had experienced as they fought for the right to vote. Feeling this might alienate and hurt his Southern base, President Lyndon B. Johnson scheduled a hastily arranged press conference to preempt the ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced a date change for its season opening football game at Western Kentucky today. The Mocs kick off the 2020 slate in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 3.
UTC was originally scheduled to face the Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 5, but WKU requested to move its home opener up two days for a Thursday night showdown. Game time ... (click for more)
GoMocs.com continues its look into the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. Head coach Kyle Ruschell 's 2020 haul is an impressive bunch, that will definitely have an impact on the future of the program.
This week's featured newcomer is freshman Lincoln Heck. Heck joins the Mocs from West Wyoming, Penn. He is one of three ... (click for more)