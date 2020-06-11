Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Climb To 2,375; 54,973 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 2,375 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 46 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 54,973 - up from 53,980 - an increase of 993.

Hospitalizations are at 9,073 - up 99 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 539, and nine deaths. Officials said 35 have been hospitalized, including two new cases.



Walker County has five new cases at 211, and one death. Ten have been hospitalized. Dade County is has 45 cases, an increase of two, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 184 cases, an increase of nine, and no deaths. Sixteen have been hospitalized, including two more. Chattooga County has three more cases, for a total of 30, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 532 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 356 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 234 cases and 17 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-six have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,031 cases and 273 deaths. Cobb County has 3,471 cases and 214 deaths. There are now 4,229 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 139 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,980 cases and now 150 deaths, an increase of eight.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,827 cases and is at 150 deaths.