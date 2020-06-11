Erlanger Board Gives New 2-Year Term To CEO Will Jackson

The Erlanger Health System board on Thursday voted unanimously to extend the contract of CEO Dr. Will Jackson by two years.

The contract was due to run out Sept. 25 of this year.

Now it will be in effect until Sept. 25, 2022.

Trustee John Germ said either side can get out of the contract with a 90-day notice.

Mr. Germ said there is an expanded "disparagement" clause. He said it prevents hospital staff from being critical of the CEO in written or verbal form.

Dr. Jackson has been at Erlanger for over five years. He moved into the CEO position after Kevin Spiegel departed. Previously, he was chief medical officer.

He was praised by Linda Mines, board chair, who said he had taken a pay cut along with top staff and physicians when the coronavirus dealt a blow to the hospital's finances.

Dr. Jackson said Erlanger is open and safe. He said all visitors are screened and are required to wear masks.