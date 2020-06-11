 Thursday, June 11, 2020 83.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Erlanger Board Gives New 2-Year Term To CEO Will Jackson

Thursday, June 11, 2020
Dr. Will Jackson
Dr. Will Jackson

The Erlanger Health System board on Thursday voted unanimously to extend the contract of CEO Dr. Will Jackson by two years.

The contract was due to run out Sept. 25 of this year.

Now it will be in effect until Sept. 25, 2022.

Trustee John Germ said either side can get out of the contract with a 90-day notice.

Mr. Germ said there is an expanded "disparagement" clause. He said it prevents hospital staff from being critical of the CEO in written or verbal form. 

Dr. Jackson has been at Erlanger for over five years. He moved into the CEO position after Kevin Spiegel departed. Previously, he was chief medical officer.

He was praised by Linda Mines, board chair, who said he had taken a pay cut along with top staff and physicians when the coronavirus dealt a blow to the hospital's finances.

Dr. Jackson said Erlanger is open and safe. He said all visitors are screened and are required to wear masks.


June 11, 2020

Nashville Chancellor Scolds State For Not Following Her Order To Allow Absentee Ballots For All

June 11, 2020

Dyer Set To Be Released To Salvation Army Halfway House In Swindle Case

June 11, 2020

Lake Resort Drive Reopened


Nashville Chancellor Ellen Lyle chided state officials on Thursday for not following her order to allow all Tennessee voters to cast absentee ballots due to coronavirus concerns. She said, ... (click for more)

Doug Dyer , who was sentenced in September 2017 to serve 60 months in federal prison for carrying out a $4.9 million swindle, will be released soon to a halfway house. He is set to be transferred ... (click for more)

The installation of a temporary patch to the site of the slide area on Lake Resort Drive is now complete. Two-way traffic is fully restored between Lake Resort Terrace and Northshore Drive. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Nashville Chancellor Scolds State For Not Following Her Order To Allow Absentee Ballots For All

Nashville Chancellor Ellen Lyle chided state officials on Thursday for not following her order to allow all Tennessee voters to cast absentee ballots due to coronavirus concerns. She said, "Shame on you for not following that procedure and just taking matters into your own hands. So I'm calling the state out on that for not adhering to the standards of legal process and not adhering ... (click for more)

Dyer Set To Be Released To Salvation Army Halfway House In Swindle Case

Doug Dyer , who was sentenced in September 2017 to serve 60 months in federal prison for carrying out a $4.9 million swindle, will be released soon to a halfway house. He is set to be transferred from a federal facility to the Salvation Army in Chattanooga on June 30. Dyer, a former president of the Chattanooga Quarterback Club, went into prison on Dec. 1, 2017, along with ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

County Commission Should Have Let All Speak

In August of 1964, Fannie Lou Hamer testified before the Credentials Committee of the Democratic National Party and told them about the hardships that she and citizens along the Delta had experienced as they fought for the right to vote. Feeling this might alienate and hurt his Southern base, President Lyndon B. Johnson scheduled a hastily arranged press conference to preempt the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Announces Change In Date For Football Season Opener

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced a date change for its season opening football game at Western Kentucky today. The Mocs kick off the 2020 slate in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 3. UTC was originally scheduled to face the Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 5, but WKU requested to move its home opener up two days for a Thursday night showdown. Game time ... (click for more)

Moc Grapplers Add Lincoln Heck To 2020 Recruiting Class

GoMocs.com continues its look into the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. Head coach Kyle Ruschell 's 2020 haul is an impressive bunch, that will definitely have an impact on the future of the program. This week's featured newcomer is freshman Lincoln Heck. Heck joins the Mocs from West Wyoming, Penn. He is one of three ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors