The owner of Wichman Monuments pleaded guilty to six felony theft counts on Thursday in connection.

Trent Wichman appeared before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.

The victims in the case paid Wichman Monuments to build headstones for them. Wichman took the money, but never followed through on building the monuments, it was stated.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Coyle said Judge Barry Steelman will determine the manner and method of sentence at a sentencing hearing on Aug. 10.