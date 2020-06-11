Dyer Set To Be Released To Salvation Army Halfway House In Swindle Case

Doug Dyer , who was sentenced in September 2017 to serve 60 months in federal prison for carrying out a $4.9 million swindle, will be released soon to a halfway house.

He is set to be transferred from a federal facility to the Salvation Army in Chattanooga on June 30.

Dyer, a former president of the Chattanooga Quarterback Club, went into prison on Dec. 1, 2017, along with James Brennan, who got 48 months.

Prosecutors said they victimized many Chattanoogans and investors elsewhere




