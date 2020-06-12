 Friday, June 12, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Bradley County Law Enforcement Agencies Develop Initiative To Ensure Ethical Treatment Of Citizens

Friday, June 12, 2020

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Cleveland Police Department and Charleston Police Department have come together to devise an accountability initiative called TAG ME OUT. This initiative will be adopted by the training divisions of the affiliated agencies, complimenting the anti-discrimination training already set in place. The TAG ME OUT mission statement and primary purpose are as follows:

 

The law enforcement agencies of Bradley County have collaborated to establish an accountability initiative call TAG ME OUT as a united effort to compliment professional community relationships and to ensure ethical protection to all citizens.

TAG ME OUT is a joint effort between the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Cleveland Police Department and Charleston Police Department to enforce accountability and responsibility among the law enforcement officers of their respective jurisdictions.

 

The purpose of TAG ME OUT is to ensure that the law enforcement officers of Bradley County are following their training to provide ethical protection and safety to all citizens, regardless of circumstances or representation. It will also serve to empower officers with shared accountability to conduct all work related interactions with excellence and respect for humanity. Should an officer from any of the involved agencies observe another officer acting out of heightened emotion or treating a citizen in any way that is inhuman, he or she is to physically “tag” that officer out and assume control of the situation.


Eastgate Vehicle Emissions Station To Open On Tuesday

Mayor Candidate Monty Bruell Announces Plans For "Participatory Budgeting"

Eastgate Vehicle Emissions Station To Open On Tuesday

The Eastgate vehicle emissions station will reopen on Tuesday, state officials said. Other local vehicle emissions stations went back into business at the end of May. Those include Bonnyshire, Riverfront Parkway and Austin Road in Hixson. The Eastgate station is at 720 Eastgate Loop. It had been re-opened for a short time, then was shut back down for about two weeks. (click for more)

Mayor Candidate Monty Bruell Announces Plans For "Participatory Budgeting"

Monty Bruell, who is running for mayor of Chattanooga, announced plans for "participatory budgeting." He said, "Over the last ten days, we have all witnessed true democracy in action. What began as peaceful protests in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, has led to an Appeal for Human Rights—a list of seven demands called for by Chattanooga’s community ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sheriff Candid On Riots

In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County’s sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is “absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can’t believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior, ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Announces Change In Date For Football Season Opener

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced a date change for its season opening football game at Western Kentucky today. The Mocs kick off the 2020 slate in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 3. UTC was originally scheduled to face the Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 5, but WKU requested to move its home opener up two days for a Thursday night showdown. Game time ... (click for more)

Moc Grapplers Add Lincoln Heck To 2020 Recruiting Class

GoMocs.com continues its look into the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. Head coach Kyle Ruschell 's 2020 haul is an impressive bunch, that will definitely have an impact on the future of the program. This week's featured newcomer is freshman Lincoln Heck. Heck joins the Mocs from West Wyoming, Penn. He is one of three ... (click for more)


