Erlanger Lays Off 11 Hospital Officials As COVID-19 Takes Toll On Finances

Erlanger Health System, facing financial woes because of the coronavirus, on Friday laid off 11 hospital officials.

Sources said the list included Children's Hospital administrator Don Mueller as well as Mark Kimball, who headed Erlanger's hospital in Murphy, N.C.

Erlanger officials said, "During the COVID-19 crisis, public safety net hospitals like Erlanger have experienced unprecedented challenges. Throughout this period of uncertainty, Erlanger has continued to provide exceptional care to all those seeking services at our hospitals, outpatient departments, physician offices and emergency rooms. Our workforce should take pride in how we have collectively responded to the COVID-19 crisis.

"We do not have perfect visibility into the future and recognize there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the coming months and years. Because of these unpredictable times, we have an obligation to make difficult decisions to ensure Erlanger has a healthy and lasting future. As such, we have implemented a reorganization that is effective today and will affect 11 leadership positions. We very purposefully and deliberately took this action to ensure Erlanger’s patient care departments were not impacted by this move. In the spirit of respecting these 11 individuals, we have provided exit packages that will include some extended pay and benefits."

“Over the years Erlanger has attempted to plan for disruptions in the market,” said Erlanger CEO Dr. Will Jackson. “This year we faced an unprecedented pandemic which has had a devastating financial impact on hospitals nationwide, particularly those like Erlanger that care for the region’s most vulnerable and critically ill populations. As the sole regional provider of many critical healthcare services, including transplant, pediatric and trauma care, we have an obligation to our community to meet their needs not just today, but for the long term as well.

"We believe today’s action better positions our health system to serve those who need our medical services today and in the years to come. No other industry faces that privilege and responsibility. Our community relies on Erlanger as the region’s only essential and full service healthcare system. It is imperative we continue our mission of providing compassionate care to those we serve throughout this region."