Erlanger Lays Off 11 Hospital Officials As COVID-19 Takes Toll On Finances

Friday, June 12, 2020

Erlanger Health System, facing financial woes because of the coronavirus, on Friday laid off 11 hospital officials.

 

Sources said the list included Children's Hospital administrator Don Mueller as well as Mark Kimball, who headed Erlanger's hospital in Murphy, N.C.

 

Erlanger officials said, "During the COVID-19 crisis, public safety net hospitals like Erlanger have experienced unprecedented challenges.  Throughout this period of uncertainty, Erlanger has continued to provide exceptional care to all those seeking services at our hospitals, outpatient departments, physician offices and emergency rooms.  Our workforce should take pride in how we have collectively responded to the COVID-19 crisis.

 

"We do not have perfect visibility into the future and recognize there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the coming months and years.  Because of these unpredictable times, we have an obligation to make difficult decisions to ensure Erlanger has a healthy and lasting future.  As such, we have implemented a reorganization that is effective today and will affect 11 leadership positions.  We very purposefully and deliberately took this action to ensure Erlanger’s patient care departments were not impacted by this move.  In the spirit of respecting these 11 individuals, we have provided exit packages that will include some extended pay and benefits."

 

“Over the years Erlanger has attempted to plan for disruptions in the market,” said Erlanger CEO Dr.

Will Jackson.  “This year we faced an unprecedented pandemic which has had a devastating financial impact on hospitals nationwide, particularly those like Erlanger that care for the region’s most vulnerable and critically ill populations. As the sole regional provider of many critical healthcare services, including transplant, pediatric and trauma care, we have an obligation to our community to meet their needs not just today, but for the long term as well.

 

"We believe today’s action better positions our health system to serve those who need our medical services today and in the years to come.  No other industry faces that privilege and responsibility.  Our community relies on Erlanger as the region’s only essential and full service healthcare system.  It is imperative we continue our mission of providing compassionate care to those we serve throughout this region."


City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

Matthew Hall Gets 10 Years For Drugs, Handgun Possession; Clark Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery


The City Council is set to consider a resolution that would ask the Legislature to expand the definition of those protected by the discriminatory practices law. The resolution ads categories ... (click for more)

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place ... (click for more)

Matthew Hall will be spending the next 10 years in prison after he was found with cocaine and a handgun. While the guidelines called for a minimum sentence of 151 months, prosecutor Scott ... (click for more)



City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

The City Council is set to consider a resolution that would ask the Legislature to expand the definition of those protected by the discriminatory practices law. The resolution ads categories of "ancestry, disability, gender identity, military status, and sexual orientation." It is sponsored by council members Carol Berz and Ken Smith. The resolution says: WHEREAS, Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place in the city about the future of the statue of Confederate General Johnston which currently stands downtown. Therefore, the council will not be taking any action regarding the statue ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sheriff Candid On Riots

In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County’s sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is “absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can’t believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Forms Alliance With North Georgia Soccer Academy

Chattanooga FC announced a new partnership with the North Georgia Soccer Academy that will enhance the level of play for both organizations. The agreement will allow the sharing of knowledge between coaches, staff and players, and will give NGSA players access to additional professional level coaching. Talented players will also have an opportunity to train with the professional ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


