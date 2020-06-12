East Ridge Plans To Get By Without A Tax Increase

Despite revenues that are expected to decrease in 2021 and costs that are expected to increase, East Ridge’s proposed budget includes no property tax increase. The rate remains the same as last year at $1.3381 per $100 of assessed value. Property tax remains the city’s main source of revenue, said City Manager Chris Dorsey. Additionally, there will be less state-shared taxes because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The expectation is that 2021 will see flat growth of revenue over 2020. And at the same time there will be added expenses of paying for recycling and a three percent increase in health insurance costs for city employees. The various departments have been attempting to cut expenses, and in creating the budget, it has been done carefully and selectively, said the city manager. There will be no cost of living raises for employees this year.

A public hearing will be held electronically before the next council meeting on June 25 when the second and final reading will be held on the budget. Citizens will be able to submit questions or comments at budgeteastridgetn.gov from noon on June 24 until noon on June 25. The final version of the budget can be seen on the city’s website.

Mayor Brian Williams said that more time will be allowed for citizens to email input for regular city council meetings. The time that public comments will be accepted will be expanded from one hour to 24 hours.

City Manager Dorsey reported that cleaning up debris from the storms on Easter night is going well. He has been in discussions with FEEMA to make sure that all the needed paperwork is being done correctly so the city can receive financial help. He said it is expected that 98 percent of the brush will be picked up by next week.

A multi-modal contract that East Ridge has with TDOT will expire July 1. Due to delays, primarily with right-of-way acquisitions, an extension for an additional year will be requested for the project.

A resolution was passed at the meeting to approve projects to be funded by the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant. East Ridge will be receiving $493,968 that is intended to be used by local governments for dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. East Ridge has plans to put $157,000 toward IT hardware upgrades by purchasing new laptops for use in police cars as well as some other new computers. Security measures at city hall and the fire and police departments are also in the prospective improvements. It is planned for city hall to get ADA modifications and two city roads would be repaved.

A meeting Police Chief Stan Allen had planned with the community to gather ideas about the police department from citizens was originally to be held at the East Ridge Senior Center in March. It was postponed until June, and because the East Ridge Senior Center remains closed, it has been postponed a second time. Chief Allen hopes to hold the meeting in July if the center can be safely opened by then.

The city manager said that with the focus recently being on the death of George Floyd, Chief Allen has been going through, revising and updating all policies in East Ridge, and they will be reviewed again by the city manager. The goal is to be finished by June 30. He thanked the chief for being pro-active with all police policies.

The council voted to waive the fee for use of Camp Jordan Arena by the East Ridge Optimist Club for a fundraiser car show that is scheduled for June 20. The proceeds will be used for the youth of East Ridge.

Council member Andrea Witt told the council that there has been 62.5 percent response to the 2020 census to date. She said if you do not want a stranger knocking at your door to fill out the form.