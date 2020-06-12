Matthew Hall Gets 10 Years For Drugs, Handgun Possession; Clark Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery

 Friday, June 12, 2020 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Matthew Hall will be spending the next 10 years in prison after he was found with cocaine and a handgun.

While the guidelines called for a minimum sentence of 151 months, prosecutor Scott Winne said the prosecution accepted a guilty plea with a lighter sentence due to Hall’s immediate acceptance of guilt and his cooperation.

“I just want to say that I wish I had fully understood the consequences before I did it,” said Hall when given a chance to address the court. Afterward he mentioned his teenage son, who will be a “grown man” by the time he leaves prison.

“I hope you will embrace that attitude, and be serious about your remorse and decisions,” said Federal Judge Travis McDonough.

Attorney Gianna Maio requested he serve out his sentence in Memphis, and that request will be discussed at a later date. He received credit for the two years he has already served in custody.

In July 2018, police noticed a red Dodge Dakota parked behind a closed business. When they ran the plates, they realized those belonged to a Mitsubishi. Law enforcement also realized there were active warrants out for Hall.

Inside the vehicle they found 249 grams of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber handgun. According to court documents, Hall admitted to knowingly possessing and distributing the drug.

In another case before Judge McDonough, Dale Wayne Clark was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to robbing a business and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Because of health concerns, Clark, his attorney Myrlene Marsa, and prosecutor Joe DeGaetano all conducted the proceedings via video conferencing.

In July of 2019, Clark robbed a store called Chally Wally’s in Winchester, Tn., at gunpoint, forcing the clerk down by grabbing her ponytail and telling her he was going to “blow her head off.”

According to court documents, Clark was found hidden in an attic with the stolen $8,732, the pink and black 9mm firearm, and clothes matching what was seen in surveillance video.

It was also written that he admitted to the crime on a jail phone, saying “Chally Wally’s? Yeah, that was me.”

After reading the sentence, Judge McDonough told Clark, “I know you have a long road ahead of you, but hopefully this is the start of a better life.”


