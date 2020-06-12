Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place in the city about the future of the statue of Confederate General Johnston which currently stands downtown.

Therefore, the council will not be taking any action regarding the statue at Monday’s meeting, it was stated.

The statue is not the property of the city of Dalton. It belongs to the United Daughters of the Confederacy who would be involved in any decisions about the future of the statue.

Officials said, "The debate over the future of the Civil War statue downtown is only one of several topics that has been widely discussed in Dalton in recent weeks both in person and online so city leaders anticipate that there may be more people than usual who wish to attend Monday’s meeting to address the council during the usual public comment session of the meeting.

"Since re-opening to the public on May 4, the capacity of Dalton’s City Council Chamber has been reduced to approximately 25-30 people due to precautions mandated by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. In order to assure six feet of spacing between visitors, some seating in the Council Chamber has been taped off. If more people come to the meeting than the chamber’s current capacity, it may be necessary for some attendees to move in and then back out after speaking to allow others inside."

The meeting will be live streamed on the City of Dalton’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCB4U77TZJ4FSigTJp89J1mA for those unable to attend the meeting.

The rest of the agenda for the meeting is available at the city of Dalton’s website at www.cityofdalton-ga.gov.