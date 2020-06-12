 Friday, June 12, 2020 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

Friday, June 12, 2020

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place in the city about the future of the statue of Confederate General Johnston which currently stands downtown.

 

Therefore, the council will not be taking any action regarding the statue at Monday’s meeting, it was stated.

 

The statue is not the property of the city of Dalton. It belongs to the United Daughters of the Confederacy who would be involved in any decisions about the future of the statue.

 

Officials said, "The debate over the future of the Civil War statue downtown is only one of several topics that has been widely discussed in Dalton in recent weeks both in person and online so city leaders anticipate that there may be more people than usual who wish to attend Monday’s meeting to address the council during the usual public comment session of the meeting.

 

"Since re-opening to the public on May 4, the capacity of Dalton’s City Council Chamber has been reduced to approximately 25-30 people due to precautions mandated by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. In order to assure six feet of spacing between visitors, some seating in the Council Chamber has been taped off. If more people come to the meeting than the chamber’s current capacity, it may be necessary for some attendees to move in and then back out after speaking to allow others inside."

 

The meeting will be live streamed on the City of Dalton’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB4U77TZJ4FSigTJp89J1mA for those unable to attend the meeting.

 

The rest of the agenda for the meeting is available at the city of Dalton’s website at www.cityofdalton-ga.gov

 


June 12, 2020

City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

June 12, 2020

Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

June 12, 2020

Matthew Hall Gets 10 Years For Drugs, Handgun Possession; Clark Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery


The City Council is set to consider a resolution that would ask the Legislature to expand the definition of those protected by the discriminatory practices law. The resolution ads categories ... (click for more)

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place ... (click for more)

Matthew Hall will be spending the next 10 years in prison after he was found with cocaine and a handgun. While the guidelines called for a minimum sentence of 151 months, prosecutor Scott ... (click for more)



Breaking News

City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

The City Council is set to consider a resolution that would ask the Legislature to expand the definition of those protected by the discriminatory practices law. The resolution ads categories of "ancestry, disability, gender identity, military status, and sexual orientation." It is sponsored by council members Carol Berz and Ken Smith. The resolution says: WHEREAS, Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place in the city about the future of the statue of Confederate General Johnston which currently stands downtown. Therefore, the council will not be taking any action regarding the statue ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sheriff Candid On Riots

In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County’s sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is “absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can’t believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Forms Alliance With North Georgia Soccer Academy

Chattanooga FC announced a new partnership with the North Georgia Soccer Academy that will enhance the level of play for both organizations. The agreement will allow the sharing of knowledge between coaches, staff and players, and will give NGSA players access to additional professional level coaching. Talented players will also have an opportunity to train with the professional ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors