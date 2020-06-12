2 Dead, Another Seriously Hurt After Vehicle Wrecks On I-75 North In Whitfield County During Pursuit

Two people were killed in a wreck on I-75 north in Whitfield County. The driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion that crashed was seriously injured.

The victims were Phillip Jackson, 32, of Ooltewah and Tiffany T. Bingham, 42, of East Ridge.

The driver was Quentin Alonzo, 30, of Chattanooga.

He was flown by Life Force to Erlanger Hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending against him.

The Georgia State Patrol said at approximately 9:42 p.m., a trooper advised that he was in pursuit of a silver Ford Fusion on I-75 North near mile marker 320. He had attempted to stop the vehicle because it displayed a Tennessee tag that was listed as stolen.

The suspect was driving in a reckless manner, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph, while attempting to elude the trooper, the GSP said.

At 9:52 p.m., the trooper performed the PIT maneuver to terminate the pursuit near mile marker 338. The suspect's vehicle traveled into the median, overturned, and struck a tree.

The three occupants of the vehicle were entrapped. The two passengers died at the scen.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the collision.

The vehicle that the suspect was operating was listed as stolen out of Chattanooga.