 Saturday, June 13, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman Rescued After 50-Foot Fall At Greenway Farm In Hixson

Friday, June 12, 2020
- photo by Battalion Chief David Thompson Jr.

Chattanooga firefighters successfully rescued an injured hiker on Friday night in Hixson. She fell approximately 50 feet off a bluff.

 

The woman was walking on the trail when the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Greenway Farms.

 

The CFD's high angle rescue team got to the woman, stabilized her, and brought her out in an intricate operation due to the location and the terrain. 

 

Quint 19, Squad 19, Quint 7, Squad 7, USAR 1 and 2, Battalion 2 and 3, Special Operations, Hamilton County EMS and CPD were on scene. 

 

The hiker had a possible leg injury and back injury. 

 

She was awake and talking to first responders and was stable on the scene.

She was taken to the hospital.

 

Those in command of the incident commended the team for working together to rescue the patient. 

 

Photo credit: Battalion Chief David Thompson Jr.


June 13, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 12, 2020

Woman Rescued After 50-Foot Fall At Greenway Farm In Hixson

June 12, 2020

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor Says Proposed 3% Tax Increase Not Caused By New Town Hall


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON 3804 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters successfully rescued an injured hiker on Friday night in Hixson. She fell approximately 50 feet off a bluff. The woman was walking on the trail when the incident ... (click for more)

The Lookout Mountain, Georgia City Council held a public hearing prior to the Thursday meeting to discuss the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget. Mayor David Bennett said he has proposed a three percent ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON 3804 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BERRY, JACOB ALLEN 10113 EAST BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County EVADING ARREST REGISTRATION, IMPROPER ... (click for more)

Woman Rescued After 50-Foot Fall At Greenway Farm In Hixson

Chattanooga firefighters successfully rescued an injured hiker on Friday night in Hixson. She fell approximately 50 feet off a bluff. The woman was walking on the trail when the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Greenway Farms. The CFD's high angle rescue team got to the woman, stabilized her, and brought her out in an intricate operation due to the location and ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I thought last week was the time since the birth of The Saturday Funnies when we’ve needed humor the most but, I declare, this week just turned up the need. As I remind the faithful that the funnies are generated by the emails that fall into my daily incoming box that I think are too precious not to share, I am in no way their creator. We begin with a Tennessee State Trooper ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Forms Alliance With North Georgia Soccer Academy

Chattanooga FC announced a new partnership with the North Georgia Soccer Academy that will enhance the level of play for both organizations. The agreement will allow the sharing of knowledge between coaches, staff and players, and will give NGSA players access to additional professional level coaching. Talented players will also have an opportunity to train with the professional ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors