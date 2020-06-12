Woman Rescued After 50-Foot Fall At Greenway Farm In Hixson

Chattanooga firefighters successfully rescued an injured hiker on Friday night in Hixson. She fell approximately 50 feet off a bluff.

The woman was walking on the trail when the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Greenway Farms.

The CFD's high angle rescue team got to the woman, stabilized her, and brought her out in an intricate operation due to the location and the terrain.

Quint 19, Squad 19, Quint 7, Squad 7, USAR 1 and 2, Battalion 2 and 3, Special Operations, Hamilton County EMS and CPD were on scene.

The hiker had a possible leg injury and back injury.

She was awake and talking to first responders and was stable on the scene.

She was taken to the hospital.

Those in command of the incident commended the team for working together to rescue the patient.

Photo credit: Battalion Chief David Thompson Jr.