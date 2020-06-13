Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BERRY, JACOB ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/13/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BOYD, JAMES GARY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BROWN, ANTHONY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) CLIFT, DEJUAN DONTAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTERFERANCE WITH EMERGENC CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER DAVIS, TYLER JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, TYLER LAWAUN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/18/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

RAPE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GEE, ANDREW DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GEIGER, MEOSHIA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRIFFIN, WANDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 HARDEN, MARK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/09/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HUBBARD, QUARDARIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE KISER, RACHAEL MARIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LANHAM, BRITTANY ROSE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LYNN, MINNIE FAYE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MARTINEZ, PAUL RAMIRO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING MCNABB, CHASITY CHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE NELSON, ROBERT EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/04/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILT TO YIELD)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO VIO MOTOR VEHIC RAY, BOBBY L

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, TYLER CHANNING

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 SMITH, MARK CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/16/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION