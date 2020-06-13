 Saturday, June 13, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Here are the mug shots:

APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BERRY, JACOB ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/13/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BOYD, JAMES GARY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BROWN, ANTHONY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
CLIFT, DEJUAN DONTAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTERFERANCE WITH EMERGENC
CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
DAVIS, TYLER JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, TYLER LAWAUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/18/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GEE, ANDREW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GEIGER, MEOSHIA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRIFFIN, WANDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
HARDEN, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/09/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HUBBARD, QUARDARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
KISER, RACHAEL MARIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LANHAM, BRITTANY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LYNN, MINNIE FAYE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MARTINEZ, PAUL RAMIRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING
MCNABB, CHASITY CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NELSON, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/04/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILT TO YIELD)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO VIO MOTOR VEHIC
RAY, BOBBY L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, TYLER CHANNING
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
SMITH, MARK CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/16/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SWAFFORD, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
TANNER, ANGELICA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSS )
TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
WHEELER, RANDY WARREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CHATOOGA CO GA
WIGFALL, TWANA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

