Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BERRY, JACOB ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/13/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, JAMES GARY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|BROWN, ANTHONY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|CLIFT, DEJUAN DONTAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTERFERANCE WITH EMERGENC
|
|CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|DAVIS, TYLER JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
|
|ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVANS, TYLER LAWAUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/18/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- RAPE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GEE, ANDREW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GEIGER, MEOSHIA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFIN, WANDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|HARDEN, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/09/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|HUBBARD, QUARDARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|KISER, RACHAEL MARIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LANHAM, BRITTANY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LYNN, MINNIE FAYE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MARTINEZ, PAUL RAMIRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCNABB, CHASITY CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|NELSON, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/04/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILT TO YIELD)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO VIO MOTOR VEHIC
|
|RAY, BOBBY L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, TYLER CHANNING
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
|
|SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
|
|SMITH, MARK CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/16/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SWAFFORD, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|TANNER, ANGELICA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSS )
|
|TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|WHEELER, RANDY WARREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WIGFALL, TWANA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|