Georgia Has 2,446 Coronavirus Deaths; 56,801 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,446 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 56,801 - up from 55,783 - an increase of 1,018.

Hospitalizations are at 9,224 - up 43 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 13 new cases for a total of 575, and 10 deaths. Officials said 36 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has three new cases at 219, and one death. Eleven have been hospitalized. Dade County has 48 cases, an increase of one, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 226 cases, an increase of nine, and no deaths. Seventeen have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has two more cases, for a total of 34, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 542 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 367 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 247 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,100 cases and 284 deaths. Cobb County has 3,557 cases and 215 deaths. There are now 4,303 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 145 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,141 cases and now 152 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,833 cases and is at 150 deaths.