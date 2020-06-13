Georgia Has 2,446 Coronavirus Deaths; 56,801 Cases

 Saturday, June 13, 2020 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,446 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  28 more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 56,801 - up from 55,783 -  an increase of 1,018.

Hospitalizations are at 9,224 - up 43 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 13 new cases for a total of 575, and 10 deaths. Officials said 36 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has three new cases at 219, and one death. Eleven have been hospitalized. Dade County has 48 cases, an increase of one, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 226 cases, an increase of nine, and no deaths. Seventeen have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has two more cases, for a total of 34, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 542 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 367 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 247 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,100 cases and 284 deaths. Cobb County has 3,557 cases and 215 deaths. There are now 4,303 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 145 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,141 cases and now 152 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,833 cases and is at 150 deaths.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor Says Proposed 3% Tax Increase Not Caused By New Town Hall


Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I thought last week was the time since the birth of The Saturday Funnies when we’ve needed humor the most but, I declare, this week just turned up the need. As I remind the faithful that the funnies are generated by the emails that fall into my daily incoming box that I think are too precious not to share, I am in no way their creator. We begin with a Tennessee State Trooper ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland's Jimmy Elliott Wins At Fort Payne

Jimmy Elliott of Cleveland, Tn., returned to form Friday night as the 2018 United Championship Racing Alliance - UCRA National Points Champion took the victory in the 1st BAMA RED LINE OIL DUALS of the weekend. It was held at Fort Payne, Ala. Elliott in his # J39 "Elliott's Used Tires, HRS Mechanical, Mighty Muffler & Brake Center, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Car Smart Auto ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


