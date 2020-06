Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 8-14:

IRVIN DEZON MOTAINE B/M 25 *** OFFICER MILLER CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PRIVATE PROPERTY (F0

MCWHORTER AUSTIN TYLER W/M 27 *** OFFICER CAMPBELL PROBATION (F)

HOLLAND JAMES DANIEL W/M 30 *** OFFICER HERPST DISORDERLY CONDUCT, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT (M)

THORTON SAMANTHA JEAN W/F 33 *** OFFICER BURGESS PROBATION (F)

WOODS, JR MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 24 *** OFFICER CLARK PUI

PETTIGREW AARON JASON W/M 19 *** OFFICER AGREDANO DUI

STATON BELINDA GALE W/F 52 *** OFFICER FRANKLIN HOLD FOR COURT

CROWDER KELLEY BROOKE W/F 27 *** OFFICER FRANKLIN HOLD FOR COURT

WARREN CODEY DEWAYNE W/M 30 *** OFFICER KIRBY SEAT BELT VIOLATION, KNOWLING DRIVING VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, PROBATION (F)

LINDSEY JOSEPH ALBERT W/M 30 *** OFFICER SPROUSE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

WEBB LISA KAYE W/F 50 *** OFFICER ELLIOT POSSESSION OF METH

WEAVER SAMUEL AUSTIN B/M 22 *** SELF HOLD FOR TRANSFER

SIMPSON MATTHEW CODY W/M 28 *** SELF HOLD FOR TRANSFER

WARD ALEXANDER TYLER W/M 24 *** OFFICER CAMPBELL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

DELUCA TEDDY JOESPH W/M 26 *** OFFICER CLARK BATTERY (FVA), HIT AND RUN

JUSTICE DOUGLAS LANCE W/M 38 *** SELF HOLD FOR TRANSFER

MERCIERS JOSHUA DAVID W/M 29 OFFICER CARTER RPD GIVING FALSE INFORMATION, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED – 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HARRISS ROGER DALE W/M 47 OFFICER MILLER FALSE IMPRISONMENT, RAPE (2 COUNTS), SODOMY – AGGRAVATED SODOMY (2 COUNTS)

KELLEY AMBER ROSE W/F 19 OFFICER CAREATHERS DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

COSTLOW JESSICA ANN W/F 27 OFFICER HENRY CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

WALDEN ROBERT DWAYNE W/M 31 OFFICER D CLARK CRIMINAL TRESPASS - MISD (2 COUNTS)

SUMMEY GORDON SCOTT W/M 50 OFFICER CAMP AFFRAY (FIGHTING)

SCROGGINS JOSEPH MICHAEL JR W/M 27 OFFICER CAMP AFFRAY (FIGHTING)

JACKSON JAROLD KOBE W/M 18 OFFICER D CLARK HIT AND RUN, RECKLESS DRIVING

HORTON ALVIN MONROE W/M 50 OFFICER MILLER EXPLOITATION AND INTIMIDATION OF DISABLED ADULTS, ELDERLY PERSONS, AND RESIDENT, BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER – FELONY

WARREN CADEN REED W/M 19 OFFICER BALLARD GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL UNDER 21 YOA, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

MILLICAN AUSTIN TYLER W/M 25 OFFICER JONES DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN OR YIELD AFTER STOPPING, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY, THEFY BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

MIDDLETON CHARLOTTE DYE W/F 54 OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY – FVA (2 COUNTS, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE (2 COUNTS), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE (2 COUNTS), CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CARR THEODORE HAMILTON W/M 57 OFFICER DYE SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

SCOTT DANIEL LEE W/M 34 OFFICER BARKLEY 16-7-21 DAMAGE PROP – CRIMINAL TRESPASS-DAMAGE TO PROPERTY UNDER $500, 16-8-2 F MOTOR VEHICLE – THEFT BY TAKING – F – MOTOR VEHICLE

BOWMAN ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 34 OFFICER HEAD 16-5-95(a) M - VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

MASSENGALE SELINA HOPE W/F 17 OFFICER MILLER 16-10-24(a) – WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS-MISDEMEANOR, 16-13-30(a) METH – POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 16-13-32.2 – POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, 16-8-7 FELONY – THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY-FELONY, 40-5-20(A)MISD – DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), 40-6-390(a) – RECKLESS DRIVING, 40-6-395(a) MISD – FLEEING/ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, 40-6-48(1) – IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CEPHUS JAMARQUA OXTAVIS B/M 33 OFFICER CAREATHERS 16-7-2 – SMASH & GRAB BURGLARY

DUGGAN MALINDA DIANA W/F 49 OFFICER KIRBY 17-6-12-FELONY - FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE, 17-6-12-FELONY - FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE-FELONY, 17-6-12-MISD – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE-MISDEMEANOR

PORTER LONTE JAMAR B/M 37 OFFICER WINKLER 17-6-12-MISD – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE-MISDEMEANOR, 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED-1ST OFFENSE

MARTINEZ CARLOS ADRILE H/M 23 TURNED SELF IN 40-6-391(a)(5) – DUI .08 OR MORE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL-CONSENTRATION 0.08G OR MORE W/IN 3 HRS OR MORE

EVANS DERRELL LASHAUN B/M 29 OFFICER JONES 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE

SMOCK CRYSTAL MICHELLE W/F 41 OFFICER DYE 40-5-20(A) – DIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR)

MOEN MELISSA ESTELLE W/F 54 *** OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF METH, CROSSING GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS OR WEAPONS

JAMES AMBER AUTUMN- LYNN W/F 20 *** OFFICER DYE DUI, BATTERY (FVA)

VACCHIANO MAXWELL PATRICK W/M 28 *** OFFICER JONES FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

JAMES DESIREE MARIE W/F 37 *** OFFICER DYE BATTERY (FVA)

THOMAS TANYA LYNN W/F 38 *** OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF METH

DUNNINGTON CHETH ISAAC W/M 42 *** OFFICER GALYON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJ.

LESS OZ

CARTER JANON ANGELIQUE W/F 38 *** OFFICER GALYON POSSESSION OF MARIJ. LESS OZ, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

COHEN CURTIS DEAN W/M 26 *** OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDLERLY CONDUCT

SCALF LINDA GALE W/F 63 *** OFFICER WALKER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ADAMS JAMIE ALLEN W/M 44 *** OFFICER COPPOCK POSSESSION OF METH

LEE RACHAEL SHAVLON W/F 39 *** OFFICER COPPOCK POSSESSION OF METH

WHEAT SHAUN ANTHONY W/M 37 *** OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CHASTAIN ADRIANNA PAMELA W/F 22 OFFICER SMITH THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE

GREEN NELSON LAMAR B/M 40 OFFICER GILLELAND DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

OVERTON RANDELL KEITH W/M 63 OFFICER SCARBROUGH FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER FELONY

TUCKER JOESPH RYAN W/M 25 OFFICER GALYON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

LANCE DOUGLAS RAY W/M 55 OFFICER WORLEY POSSESSION OF METH, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURLESON, JR TONY LEE W/M 22 OFFICER SPROUSE AGG ASSAULT (FVA)

ALEXANDER KANNON BAILEY W/M 18 OFFICER ELLIOTT FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE FELONY, SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING

MURRAY LANDON KEITH W/M 50 OFFICER BURGESS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

MCMAHAN REBECCA ANN W/F 30 OFFICER CARTER DUI, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON

HARRIS ERIC LEE W/M 30 OFFICER HINCH AGG ASSAULT (FVA)

BRAGG KYLE REID W/M 29 OFFICER WALKER BATTERY (FVA)