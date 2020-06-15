Rescue Efforts Underway For Woman Injured In The Pocket Wilderness

Rescue efforts are underway at the Pocket Wilderness hiking trails for an injured hiker.

At 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a woman, 36, with an extremity injury.

The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Tennessee State Parks to the trail area. The 911 caller reported she is 1.5 miles on the trail and three children (12, 13, 14 years old) are with her.

Due to the rocky terrain, Mowbray VFD requested a mutual aid response to assist with the rescue efforts. Dallas Bay VFD, Signal Mountain FD, Erlanger Special Operations Response Team (ESORT) and HCEMS responded to the scene.



Currently, rescue personnel and HCEMS are hiking 3-4 miles on the trailhead to reach the injured party. Mowbray Fire Chief, Chris Weddington, reported this extrication will take several hours.

The injured woman is conscious and alert.