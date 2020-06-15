 Monday, June 15, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Arrest Suspect From Thursday's Shooting On East Main Street

Monday, June 15, 2020

Police on Sunday arrested Leontay Burns-Hitchcock, 20, and charged him for a shooting that occured Thursday just before midnight in the 1400 block E. Main St.

Chattanooga Police arrested Burns-Hitchcock and booked him into the Hamilton County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

Chattanooga Police Officers on Thursday responded to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of East Main St. Witnesses told police that the victim and suspect were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect retrieved a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was not struck by gunfire and the suspect fled the area.

Evidence located at the scene was turned over to the Chattanooga Police Department's Gun Team who were able to positively identify the suspect as Burns-Hitchcock.  

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Burns-Hitchcock and he was arrested by Chattanooga Police on Sunday.

This investigation remains active and investigators encourage anyone with information related to the incident or investigation to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Chattanooga PD Mobile App. 

 


June 15, 2020

Man From Bradely County SWAT Standoff Turns Himself In

June 15, 2020

Rescue Efforts Underway For Woman Injured In The Pocket Wilderness

June 15, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a residence on Hancock Road SE, after a man involved in a reported domestic dispute barricaded himself inside his home, advising that ... (click for more)

Rescue efforts are underway at the Pocket Wilderness hiking trails for an injured hiker. At 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a woman, 36, with an extremity injury. The Mowbray ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man From Bradely County SWAT Standoff Turns Himself In

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a residence on Hancock Road SE, after a man involved in a reported domestic dispute barricaded himself inside his home, advising that he was armed. Negotiators with the SWAT team successfully de-escalated the situation and the suspect turned himself in without incident. Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance ... (click for more)

Rescue Efforts Underway For Woman Injured In The Pocket Wilderness

Rescue efforts are underway at the Pocket Wilderness hiking trails for an injured hiker. At 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a woman, 36, with an extremity injury. The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Tennessee State Parks to the trail area. The 911 caller reported she is 1.5 miles on the trail and three children (12, 13, 14 years old) ... (click for more)

Opinion

They Are Unsafe

Daily one progressive mayor after another crashes and burns. As talk of abolishing police increases, anarchists and criminals become more empowered. The failed mayor of Minneapolis sheepishly walked away from a rally after being harassed by a mob. No dialogue allowed. Seattle is now a Mad Max scenario. From calling the chaos there the “summer of love” to declaring it patriotic, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Erlanger Safe?

With the cloud of “union oversight” now dark on Erlanger Hospital’s horizon and the turnover of nurses at the hospital peaking due to consistent managerial abuse, literally double caseloads, and declining benefits, there are many longtime hospital nurses who are past being fed up, and believe me on this, my emails have tripled from nurses begging for help. I have nothing to do with ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland's Jimmy Elliott Wins At Fort Payne

Jimmy Elliott of Cleveland, Tn., returned to form Friday night as the 2018 United Championship Racing Alliance - UCRA National Points Champion took the victory in the 1st BAMA RED LINE OIL DUALS of the weekend. It was held at Fort Payne, Ala. Elliott in his # J39 "Elliott's Used Tires, HRS Mechanical, Mighty Muffler & Brake Center, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Car Smart Auto ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors