Police Arrest Suspect From Thursday's Shooting On East Main Street

Police on Sunday arrested Leontay Burns-Hitchcock, 20, and charged him for a shooting that occured Thursday just before midnight in the 1400 block E. Main St.

Chattanooga Police arrested Burns-Hitchcock and booked him into the Hamilton County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Chattanooga Police Officers on Thursday responded to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of East Main St. Witnesses told police that the victim and suspect were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect retrieved a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was not struck by gunfire and the suspect fled the area.

Evidence located at the scene was turned over to the Chattanooga Police Department's Gun Team who were able to positively identify the suspect as Burns-Hitchcock.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Burns-Hitchcock and he was arrested by Chattanooga Police on Sunday.

This investigation remains active and investigators encourage anyone with information related to the incident or investigation to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Chattanooga PD Mobile App.