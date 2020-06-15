Man From Bradley County SWAT Standoff Turns Himself In

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a residence on Hancock Road SE, after a man involved in a reported domestic dispute barricaded himself inside his home, advising that he was armed.

Negotiators with the SWAT team successfully de-escalated the situation and the suspect turned himself in without incident.

Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block on Hancock Road SE on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. Upon their arrival, the suspect was identified as Jackie Goff, who barricaded himself in the residence and making threats while armed.

Warrants for three counts of aggravated assault were issued on Goff.

Once the BCSO SWAT team was activated and arrived at the residence, negotiators communicated with Goff until approximately 10 p.m. After strategic negotiating, the situation was de-escalated and the SWAT team left the scene.

Goff contacted BCSO on Monday morning in an effort to turn himself in. Goff was taken into custody at this residence without problems and is now at the Bradley County Jail on the three charges of aggravated assault.