 Monday, June 15, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 733 New Cases

Monday, June 15, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,494 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  43 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 58,414 - up from 57,681 -  an increase of 733.

Hospitalizations are at 9,322 - up 74 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has 29 new cases for a total of 518, and 10 deaths. Officials said 38 have been hospitalized, up two from Sunday.

Walker County has six new cases at 225 and two deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized. Dade County has no change with 48 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 234 cases, an increase of six, and no deaths. Seventeen have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has an increase of two for 36 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 548 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 371 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 256 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,157 cases and 290 deaths. Cobb County has 3,618 cases and 217 deaths. There are now 4,355 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 148 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,308 cases and now 155 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,839 cases and is at 150 deaths.


June 15, 2020

Chattanooga Airport Approves Budget With 38% Revenue Drop; United Suspending Service To Chicago

June 15, 2020

Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 733 New Cases

June 15, 2020

Engineers’ Union To Protest On Wednesday TVA’s Plan To Lay Off Local IT Workers


The Chattanooga Airport Board approved what they deemed a “conservative” 2021 budget, one which shows the devastating effects COVID-19 had had on the airport and industry in general. Also, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,494 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 43 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 58,414 ... (click for more)

Members of the Engineering Association – plus 220 cardboard silhouettes representing TVA tech workers slated to lose their jobs – will stand in Chattanooga’s Miller Park on Wednesday to protest ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga Airport Approves Budget With 38% Revenue Drop; United Suspending Service To Chicago

The Chattanooga Airport Board approved what they deemed a “conservative” 2021 budget, one which shows the devastating effects COVID-19 had had on the airport and industry in general. Also, it was announced that United Airlines is suspending its service from Chattanooga to Chicago effective July 3. Airport President Terry Hart said, " We are optimistic that service to ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 733 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,494 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 43 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 58,414 - up from 57,681 - an increase of 733. Hospitalizations are at 9,322 - up 74 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 29 new cases for a total of 518, and 10 deaths. Officials said 38 have ... (click for more)

Opinion

They Are Unsafe

Daily one progressive mayor after another crashes and burns. As talk of abolishing police increases, anarchists and criminals become more empowered. The failed mayor of Minneapolis sheepishly walked away from a rally after being harassed by a mob. No dialogue allowed. Seattle is now a Mad Max scenario. From calling the chaos there the “summer of love” to declaring it patriotic, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Erlanger Safe?

With the cloud of “union oversight” now dark on Erlanger Hospital’s horizon and the turnover of nurses at the hospital peaking due to consistent managerial abuse, literally double caseloads, and declining benefits, there are many longtime hospital nurses who are past being fed up, and believe me on this, my emails have tripled from nurses begging for help. I have nothing to do with ... (click for more)

Sports

The Andy Riviera Story: For The Love Of The Game

A 1999 film For Love of the Game starring Kevin Costner in many ways might remind some of the struggles of Lee University right-handed pitcher Andy Riviera. He became tremendously interested in a baseball career during his junior year of high school at Westwood Christian in Miami, Florida. After five surgeries and four different colleges Riviera continues to push forward and is ... (click for more)

Cleveland's Jimmy Elliott Wins At Fort Payne

Jimmy Elliott of Cleveland, Tn., returned to form Friday night as the 2018 United Championship Racing Alliance - UCRA National Points Champion took the victory in the 1st BAMA RED LINE OIL DUALS of the weekend. It was held at Fort Payne, Ala. Elliott in his # J39 "Elliott's Used Tires, HRS Mechanical, Mighty Muffler & Brake Center, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Car Smart Auto ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors