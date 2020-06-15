Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 733 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,494 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 43 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 58,414 - up from 57,681 - an increase of 733.

Hospitalizations are at 9,322 - up 74 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has 29 new cases for a total of 518, and 10 deaths. Officials said 38 have been hospitalized, up two from Sunday.



Walker County has six new cases at 225 and two deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized. Dade County has no change with 48 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 234 cases, an increase of six, and no deaths. Seventeen have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has an increase of two for 36 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 548 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 371 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 256 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,157 cases and 290 deaths. Cobb County has 3,618 cases and 217 deaths. There are now 4,355 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 148 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,308 cases and now 155 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,839 cases and is at 150 deaths.