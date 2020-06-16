 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

3 Arrested In Bradley County For Altering And Cashing Stolen Checks

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

  • Michael Thornton

  • Precious Appleberry

  • Jennifer Pendergrass


Three people have been arrested on multiple charges including forgery and theft under $1000, after altering and cashing stolen checks in Bradley County.

Michael Thornton, Precious Appleberry and Jennifer Pendergrass are currently in custody at the Bradley County Jail.

On June 9 and 15, BCSO deputies received two separate reports of checks being stolen out of the reporting victims’ mailboxes. Investigation revealed that, on separate occasions, an attempt had been made by Thornton to cash the checks — both altered to show his name and a different amount than originally written.

Upon further investigation, detectives from the Property Crimes Unit of the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division received a surveillance video from one of the banks, showing Thornton trying to cash one of the checks. Detectives also received a description of the vehicle that Thornton and a female suspect were seen in when leaving the bank.

On Monday, detectives located a vehicle of matching description at a hotel on Westside Drive. Thornton was located and arrested at the hotel on existing forgery warrants issued by the Cleveland Police Department.

Ms. Appleberry and Ms. Pendergrass were then located in a hotel room detectives were directed to by Thornton, who all provided consistent statements of admission to stealing, altering and attempting to cash the reported checks.

During the investigation, detectives recovered narcotics off of Thornton, as well as narcotics and paraphernalia off of Ms. Appleberry.

At this time, all three suspects have been charged with two counts of theft under $1000 and forgery. Additionally, Thornton and Ms. Appleberry have been charged with simple possession/casual exchange of Meth. Ms. Appleberry has also been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. 


June 16, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,529 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 35 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 59,078 ... (click for more)

A mass coronavirus testing at the Silverdale Detention Center found 15 inmates testing positive. CoreCivic officials said 711 inmates were tested and none were showing symptoms. Officials ... (click for more)

One week after the Chattanooga City Council was “shut down” for over seven hours, speakers at Tuesday night’s council meeting will have a limited amount of time to speak about issues. Last week’s ... (click for more)



Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,529 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 35 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 59,078 - up from 58,414 - an increase of 664. Hospitalizations are at 9,454 - up 132 since Monday. Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 637, and 10 deaths. Officials said 39 have ... (click for more)

A mass coronavirus testing at the Silverdale Detention Center found 15 inmates testing positive. CoreCivic officials said 711 inmates were tested and none were showing symptoms. Officials said 204 employees tested negative. Sheriff Jim Hammond said, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our corrections staff have worked diligently with CoreCivic to follow CDC and local health ... (click for more)

Office Of Community Resilience Is Basically Office Of Multicultural Affairs

I don't disagree with the concept of the mayor's new Office of Community Resilience. I didn't disagree with it when he created it seven years ago and called it the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Obviously, the office was a failure. What has it accomplished? I'm guessing millions of dollars of funding and nothing to show for it. Now, the mayor is going to duplicate the office ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Children's? Oh My God

It came as a shock to the area’s medical community Friday when Erlanger Hospital’s beleaguered CEO Will Jackson and its Board of Trustees “laid off” the chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital, a position heretofore that was deemed “untouchable.” There was a very sound reason for that; opened in 1929, it was to be its own entity, a “protected” shrine where the mother ship ... (click for more)

The Andy Riviera Story: For The Love Of The Game

A 1999 film For Love of the Game starring Kevin Costner in many ways might remind some of the struggles of Lee University right-handed pitcher Andy Riviera. He became tremendously interested in a baseball career during his junior year of high school at Westwood Christian in Miami, Florida. After five surgeries and four different colleges Riviera continues to push forward and is ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Releases 2020 Schedule; Home Opener Set Against Virginia Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program and head coach Travis Filar have finalized the upcoming 2020 fall schedule with first serve slated for August 28 at the Jacksonville State Invitational, just 72 days away. "Releasing our schedule is always exciting, but with everything that has happened over the last couple of months, releasing this fall's schedule is especially thrilling ... (click for more)


