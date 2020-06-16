15 Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus At Silverdale Detention Center

A mass coronavirus testing at the Silverdale Detention Center found 15 inmates testing positive.
CoreCivic officials said 711 inmates were tested and none were showing symptoms.
Officials said 204 employees tested negative.
Sheriff Jim Hammond said, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our corrections staff have worked diligently with CoreCivic to follow CDC and local health department guidelines in order to mitigate potential exposure to COVIDS-19 at Silverdale Detention Facility.
Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in our care have been quarantined in a separate area of the facility in order to mitigate further exposure."
He added, “I want to reassure those who may have family or friends incarcerated in Silverdale that we are doing everything in our power to ensure their safety and well-being during this pandemic.”