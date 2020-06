The steps to the historic Chattanooga City Hall were vandalized shortly after the City Council on Tuesday night voted to approve most of the police budget.

A number of protestors have been calling for defunding of the police and moving the money to social services and other programs.

Red paint was poured on several sections of the steps.

A sign was erected that read "Inaction (Is) Murder."

Police said there were no other reports of vandalism on Tuesday night.