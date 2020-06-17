Senator Loeffler Joins Colleagues In Holding Big Tech Accountable For Censoring, Suppressing Political Speech

 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) on Wednesday cosponsored legislation that would empower Americans to sue Big Tech companies for selectively censoring or suppressing political speech.

 

The bill, the Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act, would also prohibit Big Tech companies from receiving immunity under section 230 of the Communications Decency Act unless they update their terms of service to pledge to operate in good faith and pay monetary damages if they violate that pledge.

The bill was introduced by Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Mike Braun (R-In.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ar.).

 

“We’ve watched Big Tech silence Americans without repercussions for far too long,” said Senator Loeffler. “It’s clear Section 230’s definition of ‘good faith’ is not sufficient. This legislation I am cosponsoring will give everyday Americans the ability to hold massive, powerful tech companies accountable for their blatant effort to make some political opinions voiceless.” 

  

The Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act provides that Big Tech companies who want to receive section 230 immunity must bind themselves contractually to a duty of good faith.

 

Under this bill:

  • Users could sue the major Big Tech companies for breaching their contractual duty of good faith;
  • The duty of good faith would contractually prohibit Big Tech from:
    • Discriminating when enforcing the terms of service they write (just like police and prosecutors are not supposed to discriminate when enforcing the law);
    • Failing to honor their promises;
  • Big Tech companies who breach their duty of good faith would have to pay $5,000 or actual damages, whichever is higher, plus attorney’s fees to each user who prevails.

11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

Eleven more patients at NHC-Rossville have tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to 59. Six patients at the facility on McFarland Avenue have died from the coronavirus. Four others have been sent to the hospital. Officials said 24 employees have tested positive. There are 48 residents still at the facility on McFarland Avenue being treated for coronavirus. ... (click for more)

Chickamauga Lock Chamber Replacement Contract Awarded To Shimmick Construction

A modification contract for the Chickamauga Lock chamber replacement was awarded to Shimmick Construction Co., Inc. out of Oakland Ca. for $78,801,484. The contracting activity is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers out of Nashville. The work in Chattanooga will be completed in June of 2023. (click for more)

Opinion

Office Of Community Resilience Is Basically Office Of Multicultural Affairs

I don't disagree with the concept of the mayor's new Office of Community Resilience. I didn't disagree with it when he created it seven years ago and called it the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Obviously, the office was a failure. What has it accomplished? I'm guessing millions of dollars of funding and nothing to show for it. Now, the mayor is going to duplicate the office ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Readers Are Right

Several weeks ago, I was alerted to a series of mounting problems at Erlanger Hospital since Will Jackson, who had been the medical director at the hospital, seemingly had orchestrated a take-over from then hospital president Kevin Spiegel. Jackson, who in my opinion should have been booted from the campus, instead was named as Spiegel’s replacement by the hospital’s Board of Trustees ... (click for more)

Sports

The Andy Riviera Story: For The Love Of The Game

A 1999 film For Love of the Game starring Kevin Costner in many ways might remind some of the struggles of Lee University right-handed pitcher Andy Riviera. He became tremendously interested in a baseball career during his junior year of high school at Westwood Christian in Miami, Florida. After five surgeries and four different colleges Riviera continues to push forward and is ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Releases 2020 Schedule; Home Opener Set Against Virginia Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program and head coach Travis Filar have finalized the upcoming 2020 fall schedule with first serve slated for August 28 at the Jacksonville State Invitational, just 72 days away. "Releasing our schedule is always exciting, but with everything that has happened over the last couple of months, releasing this fall's schedule is especially thrilling ... (click for more)


