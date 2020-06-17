 Thursday, June 18, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


School Board Chairman Joe Wingate To Hold Campaign Kickoff Rally At Collegedale Commons

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Hamilton County School Board Chairman Joe Wingate of East Brainerd announced on Wednesday that he would hold a campaign kickoff rally at the Collegedale Commons on Thursday, June 25. 

“This is going to be a great event for our community,” said School Board Chairman Joe Wingate,” I have fielded many calls from our supporters in District 7 to hold an event for all, and I felt it was very important to make sure all those in attendance could attend in a safe environment, enjoying an evening of fellowship together.

We have made many strides in our school system over the last four years. As we move towards election day, I am excited to announce the accomplishments we have achieved, and I ask the voters of District 7 to stand with me as we keep winning for another four years.”

Mr. Wingate’s campaign kickoff will be held from 6-8 p.m. where light refreshments will be served. There will be hand sanitizer available for any in need. It is asked, but not required, that any who would like to attend to RSVP to joe@electjoewingate.com or on the campaign’s Facebook page which can be found @joewingated7.


June 18, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman's Car Mysteriously Winds Up Parked Crooked; Inebriated Man Tries To Push His Way Into Woman's House 2 Doors Down From His

June 18, 2020

Loeffler Cosponsors JUSTICE Act

June 18, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did ... (click for more)

Senator Kelly Loeffler cosponsored the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act, police reform legislation led by U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). “The ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANSLEY, JASON ORLANDO HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman's Car Mysteriously Winds Up Parked Crooked; Inebriated Man Tries To Push His Way Into Woman's House 2 Doors Down From His

There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did not park her vehicle like that and it was still locked. The officer did observe the vehicle parked at an almost 45 degree angle in the parking space. There were no signs of forced entry into ... (click for more)

Loeffler Cosponsors JUSTICE Act

Senator Kelly Loeffler cosponsored the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act, police reform legislation led by U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). “The vast majority of police officers work tirelessly to keep all Americans safe, and now more than ever, we must work together to implement solutions and provide them the resources they need ... (click for more)

Opinion

Juneteenth 155th Anniversary: Commemoration - The Previsioning Of America

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger would arrive in Galveston, Tx. and issue Gen. Order No. 3 which proclaimed, “The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and the rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom, A Baby And A Nurse

You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors