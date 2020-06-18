8 Jail Employees, 6 Inmates Have Coronavirus

 Thursday, June 18, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has completed a second round of facility wide COVID-19 testing which began earlier this week on Monday in the Hamilton County Jail. The test results confirm that eight corrections employees and six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of testing, inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 were asymptomatic, meaning they were not presenting any signs of illness.

 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division is currently working with Health Department personnel and its contracted medical services provider, Erlanger Health System, to track all inmates and personnel who may have come into contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19.

 

Deputy Chief of Corrections Joe Fowler said, “My staff and I are continuing to work diligently with Health Department officials and Erlanger personnel to ensure we are providing a safe, healthy environment for our employees and the inmates we are charged to protect.

This includes wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and following established medical best practices and guidelines to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.”

 

Employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are at home under isolation orders from the Health Department. Inmates who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have also been quarantined in a separate area of the jail and are receiving medical treatment and review by Erlanger.

 

Sheriff Jim Hammond said, “I would like to reassure the public and those who may have family or friends incarcerated in the jail our personnel are going to great lengths to follow CDC guidelines and sanitize the facility on a consistent basis.  The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work hand in hand with Health Department officials and Erlanger Medical personnel to safeguard the health of our inmates and personnel due to COVID-19.”

 

The Hamilton County Jail has a capacity of 505 beds and there are 358 inmates being housed in the facility.

 


There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Concurrent Grand Jury had an abbreviated schedule due to the continuing coronavirus. The panel was unable to make the usual inspections of several facilities. Here is ... (click for more)

Senator Kelly Loeffler cosponsored the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act, police reform legislation led by U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). “The ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman's Car Mysteriously Winds Up Parked Crooked; Inebriated Man Tries To Push His Way Into Woman's House 2 Doors Down From His

There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did not park her vehicle like that and it was still locked. The officer did observe the vehicle parked at an almost 45 degree angle in the parking space. There were no signs of forced entry into ... (click for more)

Grand Jury Has Abbreviated Schedule Due To Coronavirus

The Hamilton County Concurrent Grand Jury had an abbreviated schedule due to the continuing coronavirus. The panel was unable to make the usual inspections of several facilities. Here is the report for the Concurrent Grand Jury headed by Hugh Moore: In compliance with Rule 6(e)(7), Tennessee Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Hamilton County Concurrent Grand Jury for the ... (click for more)

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom, A Baby And A Nurse

You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ... (click for more)

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


