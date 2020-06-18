 Thursday, June 18, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death As Toll Reaches 25; Tennessee Has 12 More Deaths

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Hamilton County has had one more coronavirus death, the Health Department reported on Thursday. The new total is 25.

The county had 77 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,065.

There are 47 patients in local hospitals with the virus or suspected of having it, including 25 from Hamilton County. The high was 53.

Fifteen are now in the Intensive Care Unit. The high was 22.

Nashville announced a total of 7,550 cases, an increase of 67 in the past 24 hours. There have been no new deaths and the toll remains at 86.

Memphis reported 151 deaths - up five - and 7,320 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 76.

Knox remains at five deaths with 573 cases.

Tennessee reported 12 new deaths to bring the total to 509.

 

There were 686 new cases of coronavirus. The new total is 32,829.

 

Twenty nine were hospitalized for a total of 2,209.

 

Bledsoe County remains at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.


Bradley County is up to 305 cases. There have been two deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 243 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 49 cases. It has recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is up to 23 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 37 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 30 cases. Franklin County has 64 cases and two deaths.

McMinn County is at 171 cases and it has had a 15th death.


Monroe County is at 97 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,130 cases and now 49 deaths.

There are 742 cases in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths. 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Police Blotter: Woman's Car Mysteriously Winds Up Parked Crooked; Inebriated Man Tries To Push His Way Into Woman's House 2 Doors Down From His

Woman, 84, Killed In Accident On Rossville Boulevard Thursday Afternoon

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did ... (click for more)

An 84-year old woman was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon on Rossville Boulevard. At approximately 12:09 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman's Car Mysteriously Winds Up Parked Crooked; Inebriated Man Tries To Push His Way Into Woman's House 2 Doors Down From His

There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did not park her vehicle like that and it was still locked. The officer did observe the vehicle parked at an almost 45 degree angle in the parking space. There were no signs of forced entry into ... (click for more)

Woman, 84, Killed In Accident On Rossville Boulevard Thursday Afternoon

An 84-year old woman was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon on Rossville Boulevard. At approximately 12:09 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 2500 Rossville Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. A Ford driven by a man, 34, was traveling North on Rossville Boulevard when the Jeep attempted to turn left from Linberg Avenue onto Southbound ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom, A Baby And A Nurse

You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


