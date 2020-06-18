Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death As Toll Reaches 25; Tennessee Has 12 More Deaths

Hamilton County has had one more coronavirus death, the Health Department reported on Thursday. The new total is 25.

The county had 77 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,065.

There are 47 patients in local hospitals with the virus or suspected of having it, including 25 from Hamilton County. The high was 53.

Fifteen are now in the Intensive Care Unit. The high was 22.

Nashville announced a total of 7,550 cases, an increase of 67 in the past 24 hours. There have been no new deaths and the toll remains at 86.

Memphis reported 151 deaths - up five - and 7,320 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 76.

Knox remains at five deaths with 573 cases.

Tennessee reported 12 new deaths to bring the total to 509.

There were 686 new cases of coronavirus. The new total is 32,829.

Twenty nine were hospitalized for a total of 2,209.



Bledsoe County remains at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.





Bradley County is up to 305 cases. There have been two deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 243 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 49 cases. It has recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is up to 23 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 37 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 30 cases. Franklin County has 64 cases and two deaths.



McMinn County is at 171 cases and it has had a 15th death.



Monroe County is at 97 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,130 cases and now 49 deaths.



There are 742 cases in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths.