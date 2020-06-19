Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON

219 GREY FEATHER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

---

BIVINES, KANDE K

2732 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON

915 HARRIS LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF CONDITION OF RELEASE

---

BRASWELL, ASHLEY N

813 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS

1036 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

---

DAVIS, JESSE LEE

7662 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE

4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162380

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL LITTERING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FAVORS-BATTLE, CARLOS MONTREZ

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

---

FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD

2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GADDIS, DESTINY MAE

901 BELAREN ROAD WILD WOOD, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

---

GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE

1111 LAURELWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374121917

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---HANNAH, NATHAN COLBY2275 LAMONTVILLE RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HULGAN, MICHAEL RYAN305 COUNTY ROAD HWY FORT PAYNE, 35968Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---JAMISON, JEROME D3001 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071253Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF ECTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (11.GRAMS)---JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE2614 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL LITTERINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---LITTLE, CORESHA DESHAY3910 WEST FREEDOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVING---LLOYD, DANZELL LEBRON3729 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MEDEROS, PEDROAge at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD4213 VICTORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---PEARDON, KEITH DOUGLAS131 OYLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---PESNELL, RICHARD ALLEN5218 FAGAN ST Chattanooga, 374102031Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000BURGLARY OF BUSINESS---PEYTON, ELIJAH JOHN16517 ANDY THOMAS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37373Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRICE, STEPHEN L5615 OLD MISSION 1B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM UNDER $1,000---RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE---SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE4006 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SMITH, RICHARD LEE1909 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---STEELE, ROBERT JASON218 SCHOOL ST SODDY DAISEY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCONTEMPT OF COURT---STRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON3811 Juandale Dr Chattanooga, 374062741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TATE, JOSHUA LEROY1723 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION---THOMPSON, CURTIS ALAN3721 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TUCKER, TRENT E8574 SEVEN LAKES DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WALKER, FOREST4917 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERY---WELCH, NOAH JAMES208 California Ave Chattanooga, 374156406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

