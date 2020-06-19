 Friday, June 19, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, June 19, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON
219 GREY FEATHER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
BIVINES, KANDE K
2732 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
915 HARRIS LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF CONDITION OF RELEASE
---
BRASWELL, ASHLEY N
813 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS
1036 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
DAVIS, JESSE LEE
7662 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162380
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FAVORS-BATTLE, CARLOS MONTREZ
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
---
FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD
2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
901 BELAREN ROAD WILD WOOD, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
1111 LAURELWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374121917
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HANNAH, NATHAN COLBY
2275 LAMONTVILLE RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HULGAN, MICHAEL RYAN
305 COUNTY ROAD HWY FORT PAYNE, 35968
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
JAMISON, JEROME D
3001 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071253
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF ECTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (11.GRAMS)
---
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
2614 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER
5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
LITTLE, CORESHA DESHAY
3910 WEST FREEDOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
LLOYD, DANZELL LEBRON
3729 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MEDEROS, PEDRO
,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD
4213 VICTORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PEARDON, KEITH DOUGLAS
131 OYLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
PESNELL, RICHARD ALLEN
5218 FAGAN ST Chattanooga, 374102031
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
---
PEYTON, ELIJAH JOHN
16517 ANDY THOMAS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37373
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON
4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRICE, STEPHEN L
5615 OLD MISSION 1B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE
4006 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, RICHARD LEE
1909 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
STEELE, ROBERT JASON
218 SCHOOL ST SODDY DAISEY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
STRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON
3811 Juandale Dr Chattanooga, 374062741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
1723 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
---
THOMPSON, CURTIS ALAN
3721 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TUCKER, TRENT E
8574 SEVEN LAKES DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WALKER, FOREST
4917 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
208 California Ave Chattanooga, 374156406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

BIVINES, KANDE K
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/26/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITION OF RELEASE
CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
DAVIS, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAVORS-BATTLE, CARLOS MONTREZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM OVER $1,000
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
HANNAH, NATHAN COLBY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
LITTLE, CORESHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
LLOYD, DANZELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MEDEROS, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PEARDON, KEITH DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PEYTON, ELIJAH JOHN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
STEELE, ROBERT JASON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
STRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
THOMPSON, CURTIS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON 219 GREY FEATHER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF ...

County School Board member Jenny Hill, in an emotional statement, on Thursday asked other board members to renew a focus on racial equity. She also recommended that the board members undergo ...

Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group announced on Thursday that nearly all of Tennessee's 700 long-term care facilities have completed the required COVID-19 testing of residents and staff, ...



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON 219 GREY FEATHER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 --- BIVINES, KANDE K 2732 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ...

County School Board member Jenny Hill, in an emotional statement, on Thursday asked other board members to renew a focus on racial equity. She also recommended that the board members undergo racial equity training by the Groundwater group. Ms. Hill said, "At some point, equity became a bad word" at the county schools. She added, "It's time to talk about race and racism in ...

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It's time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ...

You don't even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children's Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ...

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ...

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ...


