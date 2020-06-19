Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON
219 GREY FEATHER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
BIVINES, KANDE K
2732 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
915 HARRIS LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF CONDITION OF RELEASE
---
BRASWELL, ASHLEY N
813 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS
1036 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
DAVIS, JESSE LEE
7662 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162380
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FAVORS-BATTLE, CARLOS MONTREZ
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
---
FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD
2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
901 BELAREN ROAD WILD WOOD, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
1111 LAURELWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374121917
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HANNAH, NATHAN COLBY
2275 LAMONTVILLE RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HULGAN, MICHAEL RYAN
305 COUNTY ROAD HWY FORT PAYNE, 35968
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
JAMISON, JEROME D
3001 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071253
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF ECTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (11.GRAMS)
---
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
2614 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER
5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
LITTLE, CORESHA DESHAY
3910 WEST FREEDOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
LLOYD, DANZELL LEBRON
3729 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MEDEROS, PEDRO
,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD
4213 VICTORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PEARDON, KEITH DOUGLAS
131 OYLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
PESNELL, RICHARD ALLEN
5218 FAGAN ST Chattanooga, 374102031
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
---
PEYTON, ELIJAH JOHN
16517 ANDY THOMAS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37373
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON
4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRICE, STEPHEN L
5615 OLD MISSION 1B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE
4006 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, RICHARD LEE
1909 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
STEELE, ROBERT JASON
218 SCHOOL ST SODDY DAISEY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
STRICKLAND, STEPHEN LEBRON
3811 Juandale Dr Chattanooga, 374062741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
1723 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
---
THOMPSON, CURTIS ALAN
3721 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TUCKER, TRENT E
8574 SEVEN LAKES DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WALKER, FOREST
4917 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
208 California Ave Chattanooga, 374156406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
