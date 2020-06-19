Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations
Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending
June 30, 2021; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal
government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the city, and the time
taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become
delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges;
amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid
leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.
(Alternate Version)
b.
An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital
Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. (Alternate Version)
PLANNING
c. 2020-0063 The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP (Amend Conditions). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend
Conditions #2, 3, and 5 of Ordinance No. 13187, for property located at 4905 Central
Avenue, more particularly described herein. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff) (Alternate Version)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13473, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal
Year 2019-2020 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning
July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020; appropriating same to the payment of
expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable
property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid,
when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent
taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section
2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322
and 31-354.
VII. Resolutions:
COUNCIL OFFICE
a. A resolution recognizing the City of Chattanooga as being essential and in support of
fair and direct federal emergency support to reopen and rebuild local American
economies. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Coonrod and Councilman Byrd)
FINANCE
b. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years
2021-2025, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made a
part hereof by reference. (Revised) (Added with permission of Chairman
Henderson and Councilwoman Berz)
c. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in the
aggregate amount not to exceed Eleven Million Dollars ($11,000,000) of the City of
Chattanooga, Tennessee for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of the
following: 3rd / 4th Street, Alton Park Connector, Field Lighting, Greenway Farm
Conference Center Replacement, Lake Resort Drive, Law Enforcement Training
Center, Library Children's Area Roof Replacement, Midtown Pathway, Power To
Protect: A Resilient Public Safety Microgrid Project, In Partnership With EPB,
Sidewalks, Station 15 Replacement, YFD Center Improvements and YFD East Lake
Renovation. (Revised) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson and
Councilwoman Berz)
d. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract, in substantially
the form attached, with Fidelity Information Services (FIS) LLC, to provide merchant
card services for the City of Chattanooga for one (1) year beginning July 1, 2020,
plus four (4) one year extensions, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer for the Department of
Information Technology to extend the existing blanket agreement (PO# 554187) with
BG Staffing, Inc. related to contracted labor for twelve (12) additional months,
beginning May 29, 2020 and ending May 28, 2021, the first (1st) renewal of two (2)
optional renewals, for an amount not to exceed $1.1 million each.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute a contract with Orange Grove Center, Inc. for the agreement to manage and
operate the recycling collection centers and refuse collection centers for Fiscal Years
2021 through 2025, for an amount not to exceed $3,626,316.18.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13473, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal
Year 2019-2020 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning
July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020; appropriating same to the payment of
expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable
property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid,
when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent
taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section
2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322
and 31-354.
6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)
7. Resolutions:
FINANCE
a. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract with
E-Government Solutions for the implementation and maintenance of a city wide
municipal property tax billing and collection software system for three (3) years
beginning July 1, 2020, plus two (2) one year extensions, for an amount not to exceed
$63,800.00.
HUMAN RESOURCES
b. A resolution authorizing the Human Resources Department to apply for, and if
awarded, to accept the FY2021 State and Local Government Financial Wellness
Grants Program for a one (1) year, non-renewable initiative to begin on September
14, 2020 through September 30, 2021, for up to $100,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-20-011-201 JDH Company, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN,
Replacement Roofing System for multiple buildings at MBWWTP, in the amount of
$311,848.00, plus a contingency amount of $32,000.00, for an amount not to exceed
$343,848.00. (District 1)
d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Tri-State Roofing
Contractors, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. M-18-002-201, the
Replacement Roofing System for the Bessie Smith Center, for an increased amount of
$96,294.50, for a revised contract amount of $395,839.30, plus a contingency amount
of $30,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $425,839.30. (District 8)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. E-20-010-201 to __________________________ of
________________________, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, for
a contract amount of $____________________.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.