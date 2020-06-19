Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations

Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending

June 30, 2021; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal

government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the city, and the time

taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become

delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges;

amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid

leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter

31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.

(Alternate Version)



b.

An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the CapitalImprovements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. (Alternate Version)PLANNINGc. 2020-0063 The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP (Amend Conditions). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amendConditions #2, 3, and 5 of Ordinance No. 13187, for property located at 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff) (Alternate Version)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13473, hereinafter also known as "the FiscalYear 2019-2020 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginningJuly 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020; appropriating same to the payment ofexpenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxableproperty in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid,when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquenttaxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322and 31-354.VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution recognizing the City of Chattanooga as being essential and in support offair and direct federal emergency support to reopen and rebuild local Americaneconomies. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Coonrod and Councilman Byrd)FINANCEb. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years2021-2025, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made apart hereof by reference. (Revised) (Added with permission of ChairmanHenderson and Councilwoman Berz)c. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in theaggregate amount not to exceed Eleven Million Dollars ($11,000,000) of the City ofChattanooga, Tennessee for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of thefollowing: 3rd / 4th Street, Alton Park Connector, Field Lighting, Greenway FarmConference Center Replacement, Lake Resort Drive, Law Enforcement TrainingCenter, Library Children's Area Roof Replacement, Midtown Pathway, Power ToProtect: A Resilient Public Safety Microgrid Project, In Partnership With EPB,Sidewalks, Station 15 Replacement, YFD Center Improvements and YFD East LakeRenovation. (Revised) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson andCouncilwoman Berz)d. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract, in substantiallythe form attached, with Fidelity Information Services (FIS) LLC, to provide merchantcard services for the City of Chattanooga for one (1) year beginning July 1, 2020,plus four (4) one year extensions, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYe. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer for the Department ofInformation Technology to extend the existing blanket agreement (PO# 554187) withBG Staffing, Inc. related to contracted labor for twelve (12) additional months,beginning May 29, 2020 and ending May 28, 2021, the first (1st) renewal of two (2)optional renewals, for an amount not to exceed $1.1 million each.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute a contract with Orange Grove Center, Inc. for the agreement to manage andoperate the recycling collection centers and refuse collection centers for Fiscal Years2021 through 2025, for an amount not to exceed $3,626,316.18.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract withE-Government Solutions for the implementation and maintenance of a city widemunicipal property tax billing and collection software system for three (3) yearsbeginning July 1, 2020, plus two (2) one year extensions, for an amount not to exceed$63,800.00.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the Human Resources Department to apply for, and ifawarded, to accept the FY2021 State and Local Government Financial WellnessGrants Program for a one (1) year, non-renewable initiative to begin on September14, 2020 through September 30, 2021, for up to $100,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. W-20-011-201 JDH Company, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN,Replacement Roofing System for multiple buildings at MBWWTP, in the amount of$311,848.00, plus a contingency amount of $32,000.00, for an amount not to exceed$343,848.00. (District 1)d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Tri-State RoofingContractors, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. M-18-002-201, theReplacement Roofing System for the Bessie Smith Center, for an increased amount of$96,294.50, for a revised contract amount of $395,839.30, plus a contingency amountof $30,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $425,839.30. (District 8)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. E-20-010-201 to __________________________ of________________________, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, fora contract amount of $____________________.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.