 Saturday, June 20, 2020 67.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Sheriff Hammond Says Use Of Chokehold Is Only As Last Resort When Officer Is Fighting For His Life

Friday, June 19, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

In the wake of George Floyd’s police-related death, the topic of chokeholds came up during Friday’s Hamilton County Security and Corrections Committee meeting. Sheriff Jim Hammond told commissioners that chokeholds are only a "last resort."

 

“We are not allowed to do chokeholds or strangleholds except as the last result to protect your own life or the life of an innocent party,” said Sheriff Hammond.

“For instance, if you are fighting for your own life, nothing is barred and you do what you have to do to get that person off of you.”

 

Commissioner Warren Mackey then wondered when an officer was to stop a chokehold in that scenario. He wanted to know at what point has the situation de-escalated enough to stop using that technique.

 

“You only apply force until you gain compliance,” said Sheriff Hammond. “So if the person is unconscious or stops doing what they’re doing, you should immediately relax whatever you are doing now that you’ve gained compliance. That’s where it really goes: comply, comply, comply.”

 

“If a person has been subdued and can’t breathe, and the officer says stop moving, and the person is trying to get air, I’m just trying to understand that whole mindset,” asked Commissioner Mackey in response. “How do you stop struggling when you can’t breathe?”

 

Sheriff Hammond said that a well-trained officer knows that if a person is still talking, then that person can still breathe. He said that officer should also know the point that they can relax the chokehold, and see if the person remains calm. Sheriff Hammond said that if the person begins to fight again, then the choke will continue to be applied.

 

“But the basic rule is, don’t even go there, and do not apply something that will stop a person’s ability to breathe,” said Sheriff Hammond. “There are plenty of other techniques in the book. In the famous cases we all know about, there were plenty of officers in the area there, and that was not a necessary technique.”

 

“Once a guy has handcuffs behind his back, there’s not a whole lot that person can do,” said Commissioner Mackey. “I’m still trying to understand the mindset that you’ve gotten a guy under control in handcuffs, so at that point, do you need force?”

 

Sheriff Hammond replied that even if an officer has someone in handcuffs, that person can still run or fight. He said, “They’re still free to get out, run into traffic, get hold of a weapon and turn and fire. Just because they’re handcuffed doesn’t mean they stop fighting.”


June 20, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 19, 2020

Sheriff Hammond Says Use Of Chokehold Is Only As Last Resort When Officer Is Fighting For His Life

June 19, 2020

Soddy Daisy Residents Ask Help With Flooding Woes; $14 Million Budget Keeps Taxes The Same


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMADOR CORTEZ, WILMER ALEXANDER 374H ARLENA CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ... (click for more)

In the wake of George Floyd’s police-related death, the topic of chokeholds came up during Friday’s Hamilton County Security and Corrections Committee meeting. Sheriff Jim Hammond told commissioners ... (click for more)

The capacity of people allowed to join the Soddy Daisy Commission meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic was capped at 20 and most of those citizens were there on Thursday night to complain about ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMADOR CORTEZ, WILMER ALEXANDER 374H ARLENA CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE --- BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW 146 BIG CREEK LN RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 24 years old ... (click for more)

Sheriff Hammond Says Use Of Chokehold Is Only As Last Resort When Officer Is Fighting For His Life

In the wake of George Floyd’s police-related death, the topic of chokeholds came up during Friday’s Hamilton County Security and Corrections Committee meeting. Sheriff Jim Hammond told commissioners that chokeholds are only a "last resort." “We are not allowed to do chokeholds or strangleholds except as the last result to protect your own life or the life of an innocent party,” ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods - And Response (2)

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger’s Downward Spiral

So here comes this letter from a schoolteacher who, unfortunately, suffered a stroke and was rushed to the Erlanger emergency room just last week. I did not solicit this letter nor did I encourage it. It came as the result of several articles I have written this week about our region’s level one trauma center. Never in my life would I have dreamed in the past week what I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: My 3 Top Mentors

According to Webster's, a mentor is one who, "teaches or gives help and advice to a less experienced and often younger person." I was extremely blessed to have had several great mentors in my life. Each and every one of them contributed in some way to my 50 plus years as a broadcast journalist and, while I had several wonderful people who I call "mentors," I have narrowed it down ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors