Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 308 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,102 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 13 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 48,207, - up from 47,899 - an increase of 308.

Hospitalizations are at 8,334 - up 32 since Monday.

Whitfield County is reporting no new cases for a total of 391, and still seven deaths. Officials said 28 have been hospitalized.



Walker County is now reporting 162 cases and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County has one new case for total of 37, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 142 cases, an increase of two, and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 485 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 274 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 166 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,638 cases and 242 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 3,056 cases and 183 deaths. There are now 3,803 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 121 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,891 cases and now 133 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,784 cases and is at 149 deaths.