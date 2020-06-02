 Tuesday, June 2, 2020 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 308 New Cases

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,102 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  13 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 48,207, - up from 47,899 -  an increase of 308.

Hospitalizations are at 8,334 - up 32 since Monday.

Whitfield County is reporting no new cases for a total of 391, and still seven deaths. Officials said 28 have been hospitalized.

Walker County is now reporting 162 cases and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County has one new case for total of 37, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 142 cases, an increase of two, and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 485 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 274 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 166 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,638 cases and 242 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 3,056 cases and 183 deaths. There are now 3,803 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 121 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,891 cases and now 133 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,784 cases and is at 149 deaths.


June 2, 2020

State GOP Chairman Golden Would Welcome Republican National Convention In Nashville

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said Tuesday he would welcome the Republican National Convention in Nashville. He said, "An article in today's Politico mentioned Nashville as a possible relocation site for the 2020 Republican National Convention. While we understand that hosting a national convention has many moving parts, all Tennesseans would be honored to ... (click for more)

Lake Resort Drive To Be Closed For 2 Weeks For Repairs

Beginning on Monday, the Chattanooga Department of Transportation will begin the installation of a temporary patch to the site of the slide area on Lake Resort Drive that, once complete, will restore two lanes of traffic through the project area. Due to the nature of the excavation and the need to utilize both lanes for the repair method, there will be a full closure of the ... (click for more)

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Dear Friend, Pat Dye

Pat Dye had it all figured out and said it was up to me to arrange it. “Pat, I ain’t getting involved inthis,” I laughed but Dye was intense. “You and Johnny are close friends and he’ll listen to you … I know what I am talking about! All Johnny’s got to do is go with (Andy) Kelly at quarterback … The Alabama coaches are scared to death of Kelly …” I countered, “Pat, that’s absurd. ... (click for more)

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


