Lake Resort Drive To Be Closed For 2 Weeks For Repairs

Beginning on Monday, the Chattanooga Department of Transportation will begin the installation of a temporary patch to the site of the slide area on Lake Resort Drive that, once complete, will restore two lanes of traffic through the project area.

Due to the nature of the excavation and the need to utilize both lanes for the repair method, there will be a full closure of the slide area for approximately two weeks, weather dependent.

Local detours will be posted. Once the slide is repaired, CDOT will continue the paving of Lake Resort Drive from Lake Resort Terrace to Northshore Drive with intermittent lane closures.In addition to the temporary patch, the city is continuing to pursue federal funding through the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program (FHWA-ER), with which CDOT intends to perform a more robust and permanent repair to stabilize the roadway. Officials are currently looking at an April 2021 timeframe to get the permanent repair project under construction. CDOT will also continue to monitor the slope for safety and stability of the roadway while the permanent repair project is being developed.

View CDOT's map of road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.