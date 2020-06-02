 Tuesday, June 2, 2020 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Anonymous Tip Helped Police Arrest Man With AR-15 At Miller Park Protest

Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Trevan Young
Trevan Young

Police said an anonymous tip may have saved many lives at a protest rally at Miller Park on Monday.

Police were tipped off around 11:30 p.m. that a black male wearing jeans, a dark shirt and a camouflage tactical vest had been seen leaving the Douglas Heights apartments with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

The man was seen on a Real Time Intelligence Center camera holding an orange sign and walking toward Miller Park.

A man who matched the description was spotted walking at the north end of the park.

An officer approached the man and asked to speak with him, but he kept walking away.

The officer caught up and grabbed his right hand. The man pulled away, but other officers helped get him in handcuffs.

He was identified as Trevan Young, 29, of  the Laurel Ridge Apartments, 4715 Bonny Oaks Dr.

Police said he had three AR-15 magazines, two of which were easily accessible to him. The magazines contained .223 rounds. He also had an AR-15 rifle in the backpack he was wearing. It was broken down at the time.

He was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.


State GOP Chairman Golden Would Welcome Republican National Convention In Nashville

Lake Resort Drive To Be Closed For 2 Weeks For Repairs

City Council Discusses Paving, Allowing Zoom Speakers Without ID


Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said Tuesday he would welcome the Republican National Convention in Nashville. He said, "An article in today's Politico mentioned Nashville ... (click for more)

Beginning on Monday, the Chattanooga Department of Transportation will begin the installation of a temporary patch to the site of the slide area on Lake Resort Drive that, once complete, will ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga City Council, along with Justin Steinmann, went over the capital budget on Tuesday afternoon. This includes the enterprise fund projects such as “interceptor sewer system, solid ... (click for more)



State GOP Chairman Golden Would Welcome Republican National Convention In Nashville

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said Tuesday he would welcome the Republican National Convention in Nashville. He said, "An article in today's Politico mentioned Nashville as a possible relocation site for the 2020 Republican National Convention. While we understand that hosting a national convention has many moving parts, all Tennesseans would be honored to ... (click for more)

Lake Resort Drive To Be Closed For 2 Weeks For Repairs

Beginning on Monday, the Chattanooga Department of Transportation will begin the installation of a temporary patch to the site of the slide area on Lake Resort Drive that, once complete, will restore two lanes of traffic through the project area. Due to the nature of the excavation and the need to utilize both lanes for the repair method, there will be a full closure of the ... (click for more)

Opinion

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Dear Friend, Pat Dye

Pat Dye had it all figured out and said it was up to me to arrange it. “Pat, I ain’t getting involved inthis,” I laughed but Dye was intense. “You and Johnny are close friends and he’ll listen to you … I know what I am talking about! All Johnny’s got to do is go with (Andy) Kelly at quarterback … The Alabama coaches are scared to death of Kelly …” I countered, “Pat, that’s absurd. ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


