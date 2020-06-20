Georgia Has 1,800 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,642 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 63,809 - up from 62,009 - an increase of 1,800.

Hospitalizations are at 9,837 - up 65 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 15 new cases for a total of 741, and 10 deaths. Officials said 42 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has seven new cases at 283 and five deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Dade County has two more cases for a total of 59 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 275 cases, an increase of three, and six deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 49 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 587 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 404 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 287 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,444 cases and 304 deaths. Cobb County has 3,841 cases and 229 deaths. There are now 4,666 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 165 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 6,043 cases and now 162 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,844 cases and is at 151 deaths.