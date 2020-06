Lighting struck a Hixson residence during Sunday afternoon’s storms, causing a fire.

It happened in the 1800 block of Bay Pointe Drive at 4:40 p.m. Lightning hit the house and sparked flames at the back corner of the structure. The residents and their pets got out of the home safely and called 911.

Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded and got the fire under control quickly. Multiple companies responded and had a quick knockdown.

There were no injuries.