Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN

2620 BOYCE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR

---

BAILEY, A RANIA

7818 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111418

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BIRO, SAMANTHA JEAN

127 GOODSEN AVENUE RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

BLAIR, KRISTINA MARIE

5040 MAYSVILLE ROAD NEW MARKET, 35761

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BUCHANAN, MICHAEL DAVID

1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON

5112 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 374102155

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COSBY, PRESTON LEBRON

2227 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

1610 MALL STREET HOMLESS KNOXVILLE, 379215620

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

---

DAWSON, TRAVIS W

292 DOANE RD NEW MARKET, 37820

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DERENICK, EDWARD ALAN

5915 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

DILILLA, BENJAMIN JOSPH

220 CAMPGROUND ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

CHANGE OF ADDRESS (REGISTRATION)

---

DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

FLEETWOOD, JOSHUA LEE

1207 POSTECT ROAD CHICKAMGA, 37707

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HARRIS, AMY E

180 BATTLECREEK RD KIMBALL, 37347

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HARRISON, CARLOS LEBRON

608 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112801

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HAWK, MELANIE DAWN

1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH(SELL DE

---

HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO

6030 TALADAGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JAMES, CALVIN

4933 JEFFERY LN Chattanooga, 374102163

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE

405 COTTER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

---

LEWIS, ERIC BRANDON

14 PIONEER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FORGERY

---

MCMATH, ERIC ANTONIO

5228 SLAYTON AVE Chattanooga, 374102215

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE

3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

REID, GRANT

21 WINDWOOD DRIVE JACKSON, 38305

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

---

RICH, JONATHAN P

126 SINGLE HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SIMS, MELANIE LAYNE

HOMELESS GARDENDALE, 350712224

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

TAYLOR, LEBRON

130 COUNTY ROAD 124 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

TRAN, KAREN P

658 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

VICENTE PELICO, BALDOMERO MARCELINO

141 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

WATCHMAKER, SHALANA LEA

1309 BONILLA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WEBB, TRACY LYNN

1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 1612 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DUI 2ND)

---

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY

2720 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR BAILEY, A RANIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BIRO, SAMANTHA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BLAIR, KRISTINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BUCHANAN, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/06/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED DAWSON, TRAVIS W

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DILILLA, BENJAMIN JOSPH

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/13/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

STALKING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

CHANGE OF ADDRESS (REGISTRATION) DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT