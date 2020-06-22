 Monday, June 22, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, June 22, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN
2620 BOYCE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
---
BAILEY, A RANIA
7818 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111418
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BIRO, SAMANTHA JEAN
127 GOODSEN AVENUE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BLAIR, KRISTINA MARIE
5040 MAYSVILLE ROAD NEW MARKET, 35761
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BUCHANAN, MICHAEL DAVID
1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON
5112 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 374102155
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COSBY, PRESTON LEBRON
2227 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
1610 MALL STREET HOMLESS KNOXVILLE, 379215620
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
DAWSON, TRAVIS W
292 DOANE RD NEW MARKET, 37820
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DERENICK, EDWARD ALAN
5915 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
DILILLA, BENJAMIN JOSPH
220 CAMPGROUND ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
CHANGE OF ADDRESS (REGISTRATION)
---
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
FLEETWOOD, JOSHUA LEE
1207 POSTECT ROAD CHICKAMGA, 37707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARRIS, AMY E
180 BATTLECREEK RD KIMBALL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARRISON, CARLOS LEBRON
608 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112801
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAWK, MELANIE DAWN
1924 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH(SELL DE
---
HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO
6030 TALADAGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JAMES, CALVIN
4933 JEFFERY LN Chattanooga, 374102163
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE
405 COTTER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
LEWIS, ERIC BRANDON
14 PIONEER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FORGERY
---
MCMATH, ERIC ANTONIO
5228 SLAYTON AVE Chattanooga, 374102215
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REID, GRANT
21 WINDWOOD DRIVE JACKSON, 38305
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
RICH, JONATHAN P
126 SINGLE HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMS, MELANIE LAYNE
HOMELESS GARDENDALE, 350712224
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TAYLOR, LEBRON
130 COUNTY ROAD 124 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
TRAN, KAREN P
658 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
VICENTE PELICO, BALDOMERO MARCELINO
141 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WATCHMAKER, SHALANA LEA
1309 BONILLA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WEBB, TRACY LYNN
1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 1612 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DUI 2ND)
---
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
2720 FAIRVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

