Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 15-21:

WYNN JHERICA LEA W/F 26 OFFICER BURGESS 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, 40-8-76.1(b) – SEAT BELTS VIOLATION (ADULTS)

THOMPSON RETA MAE W/F 70 SELF 16-5-23 – SIMPLE BATTERY

CRAIG COBY WADE W/M 25 CAREATHERS 16-5-23(f) – SIMPLE BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE, 16-5-70(D) MISD – CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

BRAGER JEFFERY REX W/M 71 OFFICER HENRY 16-5-20(d) – SIMPLE ASSAULT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

ROBERT JOHN BOYD W/M 71 OFFICER HENRY 16-7-21(b) – CRIMINAL TRESPASS – TRESPASSING ON PROPERTY

CHAMBERS DANNY RAY W/M 47

VOLEK HAYLEY RYAN-YVONNE W/F 23 OFFICER CAMP HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA

BLEVINS JAMES BRAYDEN W/M 29 OFFICER THOMASON 42-8-38 FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION - FELONY

BLEVINS JOHNATHAN WALTER W/M 29 OFFICER ALFORD HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA

BLEVINS VALORIE JO W/F 27 OFFICER ALFORD HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA

MCKENZE TIFFANY ANN W/F 32 OFFICER WEBER 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, 40-8-76.1(b) – SEAT BELTS VIOLATION (ADULTS)

GARMANY ERIC WESLEY W/M 41 OFFICER BARKLEY 40-6-253(a)(1) – OPEN CONTAINTER VIOLATION BEER/ALE/PROTER/STOUT/OTHER SIMILAR BEVERAGE, 40-6-391(a)(1) – ALCOHOL – DUI-DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

WELLS AUDREY LOUELLA W/F 57 OFFICER WEBER 16-10-24(a) – WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS-MISDEMEANOR, 16-13-30(a) METH – POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 16-13-32.2 – POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, 16-5-70(c) – CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE

DAVIS MEGAN LEIGH W/F 26 OFFICER WEBER 16-13-30(a) METH – POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 16-13-32.2 – POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, 16-5-70(c) – CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE

WELLS HUBERT NEAL W/M 60 OFFICER BARKLEY 16-10-24(a) – WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS-MISDEMEANOR, 16-13-30(a) METH – POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 16-5-21 – OTHER WEAPON – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, 16-5-70(c) – CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE

ADAMS LACHRISHA NATAE W/F 31 MILLER 42-8-38 FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION – FELONY, 42-8-38 FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION - FELONY

TERCERO-JACINTO DAVID NMN H/M 21 MILLER 40-6-272 – STRIKING FIXED OBJECT

FITZSIMMONS CHRISTINA MARIE W/F 21 OFFICER KIRBY 16-8-14 MISD – THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

CRUMLEY RANDY SCOTT W/M 34 MATHIS 16-5-23(f) – SIMPLE BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE

BYRD KELSIE LEIGHANNE W/F 28 OFFICER KIRBY 16-7-1(b) – BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE

MOTLEY MARTHA JEAN W/F 56 OFFICER CAMP 42-8-38 FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION - FELONY

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE JUV JUV JUVENILE JUVENILE

CASTRO ALEJANDRO HERRERA H/M 23 OFFICER BARKLEY 40-5-20(a) 4TH OFFENSE – DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, 40-6-251(a) – LAYING DRAG OR RECKLESS CONDUCT W/AUTO

LAVERN CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 39 *** OFFICER WINKLER POSSESSION OF METH, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER, DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

PARRIS GREGORY KEITH W/M 49 *** OFFICER SPROUSE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BEATRICE ANDREW JAMES W/M 26 *** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

HINES AMBER NICOLE W/F 31 *** OFFICER KIRBY CRIMINAL TRESPASS, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

LAWRENCE SAMANTHA JEAN W/F 29 *** OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION (F)

HENDRICKS TESSA ANN W/F 39 *** OFFICER FOSTER RETURN FROM DOC APPT.

CLAYTON CHRISTOPHER ALLEN H/M 29 *** OFFICER CAREATHERS CONTEMPT OF COURT

COLE JENNIFER LYNN W/F 47 *** OFFICER SCHRADER POSSESSION OF METH, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BROGDON RANDALL WADE W/M 35 *** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F0

JOHNSON DEWARD BURTON W/M 48 *** OFFICER WALKER THEFT BY TAKING (M)

ALEXANDER JAMIE DENISE W/F 43 *** OFFICER WALKER PROBATION (F)

OWNBY JEFFERY LEBRON W/M 57 *** OFFICER SIMPSON TERRORISTIC THREATS (M)

CROPPER BRANDON CODY W/M 31 *** OFFICER CAREATHRES COURT ORDER

MASSEY TERRY CHASE W/M 32 *** OFFICER CAREATHERS COURT ORDER

WRIGHT ABIGAIL DEEYONNE W/F 28 *** OFFICER HOLLAND DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

CONWAY JESSE ALAN W/M 26 *** OFFICER MILLER FTA (F)

ANDERSON CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 28 *** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

MARTIN ISAIAH TYLER W/M 20 *** OFFICER SCARBROUGH FTA (M), PROBATION (F)

THORTON ANTHONY CHAD W/M 41 *** OFFICER MULLIS AGG ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF METH

MCPEAK LOKI AIDEN-JACOB W/M 17 *** OFFICER HOLLAND CRIMINAL TRESPASS (FVA)

CAMERON AMY MARIE W/F 38 *** OFFICER HOLLAND THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV (X2)

STEPHENS MINDY PAIGE W/F 30 OFFICER WALKER 16-10-24(a) – WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS-MISDEMEANOR, 16-13-2(b) – MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, 16-13-32.2 – POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, 40-2-7 – REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG WITH INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, 40-5-121(A) 3RD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 3RD OFFENSE WITHIN 5 YEARS, 40-6-10 – NO INSURANCE, 40-6-10 – WITH PROOF – NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, 40-6-124 – FAILURE TO USE SIGNAL, 40-6-15 – KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION, 40-6-390(a) – RECKLESS DRIVING, 40-6-391(a)(2) – DUI DRUGS – DUI-DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, 40-6-395(a) – FELONY- FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER FOR A FELONY OFFENSE, 40-6-40(a) – DRIVING WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, 40-6-48(1) – IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, 40-8-23(d) – TAG LIGHT REQUIRED, 40-8-73€ - STARBURST WINDSHIELD/REAR WINDOW CRACK NOT TO EXCEED > 3 INCHES BY 3 INCHES, 42-8-38 FELONY- VIOLATION PROBATION-FELONY

WEBB HAYDEN BARBARA W/M 23 OFFICER CLARK 16-10-26 – FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME

ALLEN CHARLES RAY W/M 55 OFFICER SCHRADER 16-8-2 F – MOTOR VEHICLE – THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE, 16-8-7 FELONY- THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY-FELONY

COHEN CASSIE RAYANNA W/F 21 GSP KING 16-13-30(g) – PURCHASE, POSSESS, OR HAVE CONTROL OF ANY C.S.

IN SCH III, IV, OR V, 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED-1ST OFFENSE, 40-6-391(a)(2) DUI DRUGS – DUI-DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, 40-6-48(1) – IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTIAN LANE

CRISWELL ROBERT JOHN W/M 38 OFFICER CAMP HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SALVADOR DOUGLAS EDWARD W/M 60 OFFICER BROOME 16-13-30(a) METH – POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 40-2-41 – OBSCURRED OR MISSING LICENSE PLATE

CHAMGERS JOSH SHANE W/M 38 OFFICER BARKLEY

BLEVINS PRESLEY BROOKE W/F 29 OFFICER WOOTEN 40-6-391(a)(2) DUI DRUGS – DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, 40-6-123(a) – IMPROPER/ERRATIC LANE CHANGE, 40-8-23(b) – TAILIGHTS/LENSES REQUIRED VEHICLES MANUFACTURED AFTER JAN 1, 1954, 40-8-73(e) – STARBURST WINDSHIELD/REAR WINDOW CRACK NOT TO EXCEED >3 INCHES BY 3 INCHES, 40-6-15 – KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION, 40-6-10 – NO INSURANCE

HAMMILL CESSNA SHAOLIN W/M 18 OFFICER JONES 16-8-9 FELONY-THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE-FELONY

WELLS HARLEY NEAL W/M 27 OFFICER BROOME 16-13-30(a) – HEROIN – POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 – HEROIN, 16-13-30(a) SCH 1 – POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE 1 CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 16-13-30(a) SCH IV – POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 42-8-38 FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION - FELONY

POTTS JASON BRIAN W/M 40 GSP BUCKNER 40-6-181 – SPEEDING, 40-6-391(a)(1) ALCOHOL – DUI – DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

COLE MICHAEL LAMAR W/M 50 OFFICER ALFORD 16-11-37 FELONY THREATS – TERRORISTIC THREATS, 16-11-37 FELONY THREATS – TERRORISTIC THREATS, 16-5-91 – AGGRAVATED STALKING, 17-6-12-MISD – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE-MISDEMEANOR, 40-6-241 – FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEN USING CELLPHONE/RADIO, 40-6-391(a)(1) ALCOHOL – DUI-DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, 40-6-395(a) MISD – FLEEING/ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, 40-6-48(1) – IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MILLER EDWARD DESHAWN B/M 37 GSP BALLARD 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, 40-6-391(a)(1) ALCOHOL – DRIVINGG UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, 40-8-25(a) – BRAKE LIGHT REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL VEHICLES MANUFACTURED AFTER JANUARY 1, 1954

SNOW BRANDON GARRETT B/M 37 LPD COKER

MENDEZ HEBER AUGUSTO H/M 41 RPD HUGGINS 40-5-20(A) – DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, 40-6-391(a)(1) ALCOHOL – DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, 40-6-48(1) – IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WITCHER DEVYNE DEJUAN B/M 21 OFFICER DYE 40-5-20(A) MISD- DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE-MISDEMEANOR

HALL BRITTNEY GANN W/F 43 OFFICER JONES 40-6-391(a)(2) DUI DRUGS – DUI-DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS

MITCHELL STAR LANNETT W/F 48 GSP BUCKNER 16-13-30(a) SCH IV – POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 16-13-30(a) SCH IV – POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 16-13-75 DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, 40-6-181 – SPEEDING

WHITE MARY ELIZABETH W/F 38 OFFICER BROOME 17-13-33 FELONY – FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE, 17-6-12-MISD – FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE, 40-5-121(A) 1ST – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, 40-6-10 – NO INSURANCE, 40-8-76.1(b) – SEAT BELTS VIOLATION (ADULTS)

KILGORE MICKEY LEE W/M 44 OFFICER BROOME 42-8-38 FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION - FELONY

SMITH PAUL ANTHONY W/M 40 OFFICER BARKLEY 42-8-38 MISD – VIOLATION PROBATION – MISDEMEANOR, 40-2-7 – REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG WITH INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE