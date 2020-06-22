Andrew Gee, 32, Cited For Destroying Bathroom

Andrew Gee, 32, will be appearing in court on Friday after he allegedly destroyed a business’ bathroom in March.

Police responded to a vandalism call at 728 Market St, and when they arrived, they spoke to DGX Chattanooga Market’s manager. She said a man asked to use the restroom that is in the back of the store.

While he was in the bathroom, she told police she heard a “loud cashing sound.” When she asked the man if everything was alright, he responded by saying there was glass on the floor.

She said the man, later identified as Gee, left five minutes later and told employees the bathroom was broken.

The manager said she entered the bathroom and saw the toilet had been smashed apart and that there was feces on the floor.

After police viewed the video, they began to search the immediate area.

Gee was seen at 50 E. 7th Street drinking a cup of coffee. Police say Gee admitted to using the restroom, but denied vandalizing the bathroom.

Gee was issued a citation for vandalism.