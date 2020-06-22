Georgia Has 5 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,228 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,648 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - five more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 65,928 - up from 64,701 - an increase of 1,227.

Hospitalizations are at 9,953 - up 89 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has 37 new cases for a total of 800, and 10 deaths. Officials said 45 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has three new cases at 287 and five deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Dade County has one more case for a total of 60 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 276 cases - one more - and six deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 49 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 604 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 426 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 298 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,705 cases and 304 deaths. Cobb County has 3,969 cases and 229 deaths. There are now 4,791 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 165 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 6,407 cases and now 162 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,854 cases and is at 152 deaths.