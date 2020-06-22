 Monday, June 22, 2020 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 5 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,228 New Cases

Monday, June 22, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,648 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  five more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 65,928 - up from 64,701 -  an increase of 1,227.

Hospitalizations are at 9,953 - up 89 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has 37 new cases for a total of 800, and 10 deaths. Officials said 45 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has three new cases at 287 and five deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Dade County has one more case for a total of 60 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 276 cases - one more - and six deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 49 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 604 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 426 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 298 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,705 cases and 304 deaths. Cobb County has 3,969 cases and 229 deaths. There are now 4,791 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 165 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 6,407 cases and now 162 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,854 cases and is at 152 deaths.


June 22, 2020

3 Arrested In Connection With Multiple Auto Burglaries And A Stolen Vehicle In Bradley County

June 22, 2020

Georgia Has 5 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,228 New Cases

June 22, 2020

Sheriff Department Identifies Deputy Connected With Racially Offensive Social Media Post


Three men from Hamilton County have been arrested for committing multiple auto burglaries in Bradley County and stealing a sport utility vehicle out of Chattanooga. Shu’Quwan La’Derious Green, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,648 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - five more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 65,928 ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the photo depicting a uniformed deputy related to "a racially offensive social media post" is Deputy Carl Ritchey. Officials said Deputy ... (click for more)



Breaking News

3 Arrested In Connection With Multiple Auto Burglaries And A Stolen Vehicle In Bradley County

Three men from Hamilton County have been arrested for committing multiple auto burglaries in Bradley County and stealing a sport utility vehicle out of Chattanooga. Shu’Quwan La’Derious Green, Christopher Antoine Harris and Elijah Latrel Williams have each been charged with 12 counts of auto burglary, theft over $2500 and three counts of theft under $1000, along with additional ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 5 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,228 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,648 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - five more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 65,928 - up from 64,701 - an increase of 1,227. Hospitalizations are at 9,953 - up 89 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 37 new cases for a total of 800, and 10 deaths. Officials said 45 have ... (click for more)

Opinion

Beaches Are Packed In Florida And Everyone's Happy

I wish people would please stop drinking the Kool-Aid and scaring everyone. I just returned from a week in Sandestin and beautiful Miramar Beach in Florida There were tens of thousands of happy people of all ages having a great time swimming, sunning, pooling, shopping and eating and almost no one was wearing a mask or social distancing except a few restaurant employees. I mean ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 41 Years, 9 Months, 24 Days

In 1978, a Global Positioning System (GPS) was invented by a black sharecropper’s daughter from Virginia and today “Nav” is the most requested option on a new car. President Jimmy Carter signed a bill that made “home-brewed beer” legal, the Yankees won the World Series, Dallas won the Super Bowl, and a spectacular three-year-old, Affirmed, sent thoroughbred racing a-gaga winning ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)

Owens Tops Mississippi Clash Worth $15,000

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors