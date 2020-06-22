Signal Mountain Proceeding With Lap Swimming, Ball Games; Budget Approved With No Tax Increase

The Signal Mountain Council on Monday afternoon heard reports on recreational facilities that have been partially reopened. After the decision was made at the last council meeting to open the community swimming pool for lap swimming, Mayor Dan Landrum was asked to get an opinion from Dr. Paul Headricks at the Hamilton County Health Department to see if it is the right thing to do. The mayor said he was told the health department does not approve or disapprove plans for swimming pools. However, he said that lane swimming is good and open swimming is not. The health department’s job is to inform of the best practices, but they would not stop the town either way.

The municipal pool has eight lanes, which is the maximum number of people who can swim at any one time with a reservation. Director of Parks and Recreation Jarred Thompson told the council there have been no problems with the arrangement and also that activity has been slow. It has been open less than one week and during that time, only once were all eight lanes being used. Some time slots have no swimmers and there have been no problems with people grouping. Walk-ups have even been accommodated a few times, he said. Surprisingly, Saturday sees less use than any other day, said Mr. Thompson. The council agreed to have talks with the Green Giants swim team to determine a way they may be able to use the pool for swimming laps.

There also are no issues with baseball and softball games that are now being allowed. The games are being spread out and time is left between the first and second ones. Adult teams are also beginning to play.

There are no problems at the Palisades parking area to get to the overlook parks, said Commissioner Bill Lusk. But parking to get to Rainbow Lake is another story. Because the Signal Point parking lot is controlled by the National Park Service, it remains closed and has no parking signs posted. People are looking for other spots to leave their cars when they hike on the lake trail. Many are parking on James Boulevard and walking to the trailhead. Others are parking on Ohio Avenue to get to the other access point despite police ticketing the vehicles. The council discussed the possibility of putting no parking signs along the roads, but that would prevent residents who live on the streets from parking in front of their houses. Another suggestion was to pressure the NPS to open the Signal Point lot because people are using it anyway and creating a problem for the town. Residents along the streets do not like the large groups that gather in front of their houses making it feel like a commercial area.

At the Monday meeting the council authorized an agreement between the town and the Signal Mountain Elementary Fund to lease and operate the MACC for one year beginning July 1. City Manager Boyd Veal will develop a temporary plan to control stormwater and erosion at the Signal Mountain Playhouse until an engineering plan can be done to control the water. This will allow a fundraising event to be held there in September.

The bids for two types of new water meters for the town were opened. Which to buy will be decided at the water board work session that is scheduled for next Monday at 4 p.m. It will be held as a combination of a physical and an electronic meeting.

Signal Mountain’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget was approved on the second and final reading. The property tax rate will remain unchanged at $1.8866 for every $100 of assessed value. The budget was described as “bare bones,” with an absence of capital projects. It does include a 1.5 percent cost of living raise for employees, a change to two observed paid holidays by adding MLK day and Veterans Day for those who have served in the armed forces. The council members voted to add a 7.5 percent raise for the city manager and to provide funds for a new email system. A budget amendment was also approved which makes necessary adjustments that align expenses and revenue for the 2019-2020 budget.

The council appointed Vicki Anderson to the planning commission, and authorized an audit contract with Johnson, Murphey and Wright.

The big project for long term repairs to the Signal Mountain Road coming up the mountain is moving forward, said City Manager Veal. A study is being done of the utilities and environmental agencies involved. There may be a need for some right-of-way acquisitions, he said.

The state assistant grants given to municipalities to help with expenses caused by the coronavirus pandemic have changed and no longer includes requirements for how the money can be spent and no application needs to be submitted to receive the money because the money has already been dedicated for the town’s use. The town of Signal Mountain will receive $206,000.

In the mayor’s report, Dan Landrum said that the Signal Mountain Library is now doing curbside delivery of books.

He also said discussions will be held at the next council meeting for what to do about the vacancy on the Signal Mountain Council with the departure of Vice Mayor Amy Speek. The council will weigh the advantages and disadvantages of keeping the seat open for five months or holding a special election to fill it.