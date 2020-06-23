 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


More Inmates And Jail Staff In Bradley County Test A-Symptomatic Positive For COVID-19

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

All inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been offered testing for COVID-19, returning with 32 a-symptomatic positive test results. Additionally, seven corrections officers and one contracted employee have tested positive and will remain on medical leave until they are well and return with a negative COVID-19 test. 

Since June 10, when the first corrections officer tested a-symptomatic positive, leadership of the Bradley County Jail have worked closely with Quality Correctional Health Care to offer COVID-19 tests to all inmates. These tests were conducted on June 17, with 32 a-symptomatic positive cases confirmed (meaning that at the time of the testing, none had a fever or showed any symptoms). The inmates who tested positive have been reassigned to a designated pod for quarantine and are being monitored by the jail’s medical staff. 

All jail employees have been directed to get tested as well. Currently, seven corrections officers and one contracted employee have tested positive and have been directed by the Bradley County Health Department or their personal physician to quarantine. These employees will remain on medical leave until they are well and return with a negative COVID-19 test. 

“Given the circumstances, I believe that we prevented the spread of this virus in our jail as long we possibly could have,” says Sheriff Steve Lawson. “After the first corrections officer tested positive, it was only right for us to offer testing to each and every one of our inmates.” 

The jail’s medical staff will continue to screen all incoming inmates and will administer COVID-19 tests to any inmates who show symptoms. A mandatory PPE policy continues to be in effect for any employees who enter the jail and regular cleanings will remain on an on-going schedule. 

Sheriff Lawson goes on to say: “Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have taken every precaution that our resources would allow. Although the virus has begun presenting itself in our jail, we will continue to do everything we can to proactively slow the spread and protect the health of our employees and inmates.” 


June 23, 2020

More Inmates And Jail Staff In Bradley County Test A-Symptomatic Positive For COVID-19

June 23, 2020

Alexander Says Congress Should Act This Year To Prepare For Next Pandemic

June 23, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


All inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been offered testing for COVID-19, returning with 32 a-symptomatic positive test results. Additionally, seven corrections officers and one contracted ... (click for more)

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said Congress should act this year on “needed changes” to prepare for the next pandemic. Senator Alexander made his remarks Tuesday during ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEELER, KELLY LYNN 6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)



Breaking News

More Inmates And Jail Staff In Bradley County Test A-Symptomatic Positive For COVID-19

All inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been offered testing for COVID-19, returning with 32 a-symptomatic positive test results. Additionally, seven corrections officers and one contracted employee have tested positive and will remain on medical leave until they are well and return with a negative COVID-19 test. Since June 10, when the first corrections officer tested ... (click for more)

Alexander Says Congress Should Act This Year To Prepare For Next Pandemic

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said Congress should act this year on “needed changes” to prepare for the next pandemic. Senator Alexander made his remarks Tuesday during a Senate health committee hearing at which former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist testified about his calls 15 years ago for Congress to prepare for a pandemic. Witnesses testified ... (click for more)

Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)

Owens Tops Mississippi Clash Worth $15,000

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors