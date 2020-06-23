More Inmates And Jail Staff In Bradley County Test A-Symptomatic Positive For COVID-19

All inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been offered testing for COVID-19, returning with 32 a-symptomatic positive test results. Additionally, seven corrections officers and one contracted employee have tested positive and will remain on medical leave until they are well and return with a negative COVID-19 test.



Since June 10, when the first corrections officer tested a-symptomatic positive, leadership of the Bradley County Jail have worked closely with Quality Correctional Health Care to offer COVID-19 tests to all inmates. These tests were conducted on June 17, with 32 a-symptomatic positive cases confirmed (meaning that at the time of the testing, none had a fever or showed any symptoms). The inmates who tested positive have been reassigned to a designated pod for quarantine and are being monitored by the jail’s medical staff.



All jail employees have been directed to get tested as well. Currently, seven corrections officers and one contracted employee have tested positive and have been directed by the Bradley County Health Department or their personal physician to quarantine. These employees will remain on medical leave until they are well and return with a negative COVID-19 test.



“Given the circumstances, I believe that we prevented the spread of this virus in our jail as long we possibly could have,” says Sheriff Steve Lawson. “After the first corrections officer tested positive, it was only right for us to offer testing to each and every one of our inmates.”



The jail’s medical staff will continue to screen all incoming inmates and will administer COVID-19 tests to any inmates who show symptoms. A mandatory PPE policy continues to be in effect for any employees who enter the jail and regular cleanings will remain on an on-going schedule.



Sheriff Lawson goes on to say: “Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have taken every precaution that our resources would allow. Although the virus has begun presenting itself in our jail, we will continue to do everything we can to proactively slow the spread and protect the health of our employees and inmates.”