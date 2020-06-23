 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has Had Over 10,000 Hospitalized From Coronavirus; 1,752 New Cases And 40 More Deaths

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,688 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  40 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 67,678 - up from 65,928 -  an increase of 1,752.

Hospitalizations are at 10,123 - up 170 since Monday.

Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 819, and 10 deaths. Officials said 48 have been hospitalized, including three in the last 24 hours.

Walker County has seven new cases at 294 and five deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 59 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 283 cases - seven more - and six deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 50 cases, an increase of one, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 625 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 433 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 318 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,885 cases and 302 deaths. Cobb County has 4,134 cases and 234 deaths. There are now 5,042 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 166 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 6,636 cases and now 163 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,865 cases and is at 153 deaths.


June 23, 2020

Georgia Has Had Over 10,000 Hospitalized From Coronavirus; 1,752 New Cases And 40 More Deaths

June 23, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 23, 2020

7th Patient Dies At NHC-Rossville; Outbreak Affects 60 Residents, 29 Staff


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,688 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 67,678 ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A seventh patient has died after a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Rossville. Four other patients at NHC-Rossville on McFarland Avenue have been transferred to the hospital. There ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has Had Over 10,000 Hospitalized From Coronavirus; 1,752 New Cases And 40 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,688 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 67,678 - up from 65,928 - an increase of 1,752. Hospitalizations are at 10,123 - up 170 since Monday. Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 819, and 10 deaths. Officials said 48 ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletic Department Wins Two C0SIDA Public Relations Awards

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week. The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors