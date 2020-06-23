Georgia Has Had Over 10,000 Hospitalized From Coronavirus; 1,752 New Cases And 40 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,688 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 67,678 - up from 65,928 - an increase of 1,752.

Hospitalizations are at 10,123 - up 170 since Monday.

Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 819, and 10 deaths. Officials said 48 have been hospitalized, including three in the last 24 hours.



Walker County has seven new cases at 294 and five deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 59 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 283 cases - seven more - and six deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 50 cases, an increase of one, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 625 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 433 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 318 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,885 cases and 302 deaths. Cobb County has 4,134 cases and 234 deaths. There are now 5,042 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 166 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 6,636 cases and now 163 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,865 cases and is at 153 deaths.