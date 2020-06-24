County Outdoor Playgrounds May Now Reopen

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Wednesday announced Hamilton County’s outdoor playgrounds may now reopen while still practicing Covid 19 preventive measures.

These measures outlined in Governor Lee’s Executive Order 38 include maintaining at least six feet of distance between children playing, practicing safe hygiene, such as using hand sanitizer before and after use of playgrounds and wearing masks (depending on ages of children.)

Playground facilities are encouraged to implement cleaning and disinfecting procedures and also provide hygiene supplies, such as soap and paper towels or hand sanitizer where ever possible

Playground use is effective as of Wednesday.