Georgia Coronavirus Has 1,703 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,698 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 10 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 69,381 - up from 67,678 - an increase of 1,703.

Hospitalizations are at 10,313 - up 190 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has 27 new cases for a total of 846, and 10 deaths. Officials said 49 have been hospitalized, including one in the last 24 hours.



Walker County has four new cases at 298 and one more death for a total of six. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 60 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 291 cases - eight more - and six deaths. Twenty-four have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 52 cases, an increase of two, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 633 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 457 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 325 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,052 cases and 302 deaths. Cobb County has 4,269 cases and 236 deaths. There are now 5,158 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 166 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 7,036 cases and now 164 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,866 cases and is at 153 deaths.