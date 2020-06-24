 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Coronavirus Has 1,703 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,698 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  10 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 69,381 - up from 67,678 -  an increase of 1,703.

Hospitalizations are at 10,313 - up 190 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has 27 new cases for a total of 846, and 10 deaths. Officials said 49 have been hospitalized, including one in the last 24 hours.

Walker County has four new cases at 298 and one more death for a total of six. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 60 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 291 cases - eight more - and six deaths. Twenty-four have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 52 cases, an increase of two, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 633 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 457 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 325 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,052 cases and 302 deaths. Cobb County has 4,269 cases and 236 deaths. There are now 5,158 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 166 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 7,036 cases and now 164 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,866 cases and is at 153 deaths.


Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Endorses Bill Hagerty For U.S. Senate

Ex Congressman Zach Wamp Endorses Dr. Manny Sethi For Senate


Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletic Department Wins Two CoSIDA Public Relations Awards

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week. The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Battling Racism In Sports

This week the University of Cincinnati voted to remove former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott's name from the school's baseball stadium. At the same time, officials at Florida State University in Tallahassee are looking into removing Doak Walker's name from that school's football stadium. It appears the " Black Lives Matter " movement is really beginning to take hold. Marge Schott's ... (click for more)


