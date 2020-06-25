Georgia Has 71,095 Coronavirus Cases, 2,745 Deaths; Walker County Has 3 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 2,745 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 47 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 71,095 - up from 69,381 - an increase of 1,714.

Hospitalizations are at 10,457 - up 144 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 44 new cases for a total of 890, and 10 deaths. Officials said 49 have been hospitalized, including one in the last 24 hours.



Walker County has four new cases at 302 and three more deaths for a total of nine. Sixteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 62 - an increase of two - cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 297 cases - six more - and six deaths. Twenty-five have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 53 cases, an increase of one, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 639 cases and 40 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 466 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 329 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-one have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,163 cases and 309 deaths. Cobb County has 4,347 cases and 237 deaths. There are now 5,258 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 168 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 7,223 cases and now 167 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,870 cases and is at 154 deaths.