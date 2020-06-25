TDOT Contractor To Temporarily Close A Portion Of Tallant Road As Part Of The SR 317/Apison Pike Improvement Project In Collegedale, Hamilton County

On Friday, June 26, 2020 at 6 p.m., contract crews will close a section of Tallant Road near Apison Pike in Collegedale to install a new sanitary sewer line crossing. The contractor will work around the clock until the work is completed. Barring complications this is expected to occur by the end of the day on Saturday. Detours will be posted during the work.This work is being done as part of the SR 317/Apison Pike improvement project in Collegedale. Wright Brothers Construction Co., Inc.of Charleston, Tennessee is the contractor for the $93.1-million project. The project is slated for completion on or before June 30, 2025. For more information on the SR-317/Apison Pike improvement project, check the project website at: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/apison-pike.html.