TDOT Contractor To Temporarily Close A Portion Of Tallant Road As Part Of The SR 317/Apison Pike Improvement Project In Collegedale, Hamilton County

On Friday, June 26, 2020 at 6 p.m., contract crews will close a section of Tallant Road near Apison Pike in Collegedale to install a new sanitary sewer line crossing. The contractor will work around the clock until the work is completed. Barring complications this is expected to occur by the end of the day on Saturday. Detours will be posted during the work.

This work is being done as part of the SR 317/Apison Pike improvement project in Collegedale. Wright Brothers Construction Co., Inc.
of Charleston, Tennessee is the contractor for the $93.1-million project. The project is slated for completion on or before June 30, 2025. For more information on the SR-317/Apison Pike improvement project, check the project website at: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/apison-pike.html.

Police Union Defends Actions Of Deputies In Arrington Arrest; Hit Action By DA Pinkston In Quickly Dismissing Charges

Erlanger To Utilize Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Services For Cancer Treatment


The Southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers on Thursday defended the sheriff’s deputies who are under scrutiny after video of their arrest of Reginald ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System CEO Will Jackson said Thursday that Erlanger will be using the services of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center for cancer services. He said the move "will expand our ... (click for more)



The Southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers on Thursday defended the sheriff’s deputies who are under scrutiny after video of their arrest of Reginald Arrington. Vince Champion had issues with District Attorney Neal Pinkston, who has requested for the TBI to investigate those deputies and who quickly dismissed the case before it could get ... (click for more)

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wrong Statue, Morons

I love statues and monuments. All kinds of them. When we would take vacations as the littlest boys, Dad taught us that every statue, every monument, was a clue that there is a fabulous story to go with it. I don’t care if the monument is of a white man, a black man, any woman, a Communist, a Cuban, an Indian chief, or my childhood favorite, the great train engineer Casey Jones. ... (click for more)

Mocs Set School Record With 195 Student-Athletes On SoCon Honor Roll

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga set a school record with 195 student-athletes earning a spot on the 2019-20 Southern Conference Honor Roll. UTC also set a record with 34 student-athletes posting an annual 4.0 GPA and 71 earning the SoCon Commissioner’s Medal. Despite having one of the smallest populations of overall student-athletes in the conference, UTC ... (click for more)

Lookouts Among Minor League Clubs Suing Insurance Companies For Not Paying Off On Business Interruption Policies

The Chattanooga Lookouts is among 15 minor league clubs suing insurance companies for failure to pay off claims on business interruption policies. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the failure of baseball to get underway this season due to the coronavirus has caused "catastrophic financial losses" to the Minor League operations." The Lookouts have ... (click for more)


