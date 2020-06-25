 Thursday, June 25, 2020 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Erlanger Budget Approved, But A Coronavirus Surge Could Put A Damper On It

Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Erlanger Health System trustees on Thursday approved a $1,134,099,653 2020-2021 budget, while being told it depends on avoiding a coronavirus surge here.

Britt Tabor, finance director, said if that happens and there are sudden new expenses and lost revenue, management will have to adjust it.

Erlanger's Jay Sizemore told the board, "I remain concerned that we are at significant risk in our community if we don't utilize safe practices such as social distancing and mask wearing."

For the time being, he said Erlanger is remaining stable on COVID patients, seeing about 10-20 at a time, with 30-40 percent in Intensive Care.

He said the hospital "remains vigilant, though we have relaxed visitation procedures. We remain cautious."

Officials said visitation time is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all must wear masks.

Dr. Sizemore said, "This virus has the potential to quickly spread."

Dr. Phil Burns, a board member, noted that some Texas hospitals have been ordered to stop surgeries due to an influx of new coronavirus patients.

Mr. Tabor noted that Erlanger's finances took a hit when elective surgeries were stalled out for three months. 

Officials said those procedures are approaching normal levels and emergency room visits are up.

Mr. Tabor said, "If another COVID wave hits, there will be a huge cost for us." He said it will be lost revenue from normal hospital operations as well as buying extra supplies and equipment related to the virus.

He said a chief budget factor is the large amount of indigent care that Erlanger provides. It is $135 million this fiscal year and is projected to rise to $150 million.

Board member Vicky Gregg said, "If we at Erlanger are not able to provide indigent care, that will fall back on the federal, state or even local governments."

Floyd Chasse, who is over human resources, said the hospital has been cutting way back on use of nursing agencies and has cut them out on the clinical side.

He said, "We're all about hiring our own associates and rewarding them."

The budget projects a $5.2 million profit.

It includes a rate adjustment of up to 4.99 percent.

The pension allocation will be $11,450,000 - up from $9.1 million.


June 25, 2020

The Southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers on Thursday defended the sheriff's deputies who are under scrutiny after video of their arrest of Reginald

On Friday, June 26, 2020 at 6 p.m., contract crews will close a section of Tallant Road near Apison Pike in Collegedale to install a new sanitary sewer line crossing. The contractor will work

Erlanger Health System CEO Will Jackson said Thursday that Erlanger will be using the services of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center for cancer services. He said the move "will expand our



The Southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers on Thursday defended the sheriff's deputies who are under scrutiny after video of their arrest of Reginald Arrington. Vince Champion had issues with District Attorney Neal Pinkston, who has requested for the TBI to investigate those deputies and who quickly dismissed the case before it could get

Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support

Roy Exum: Wrong Statue, Morons

I love statues and monuments. All kinds of them. When we would take vacations as the littlest boys, Dad taught us that every statue, every monument, was a clue that there is a fabulous story to go with it. I don't care if the monument is of a white man, a black man, any woman, a Communist, a Cuban, an Indian chief, or my childhood favorite, the great train engineer Casey Jones.

Sports

Mocs Set School Record With 195 Student-Athletes On SoCon Honor Roll

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga set a school record with 195 student-athletes earning a spot on the 2019-20 Southern Conference Honor Roll. UTC also set a record with 34 student-athletes posting an annual 4.0 GPA and 71 earning the SoCon Commissioner's Medal. Despite having one of the smallest populations of overall student-athletes in the conference, UTC

Lookouts Among Minor League Clubs Suing Insurance Companies For Not Paying Off On Business Interruption Policies

The Chattanooga Lookouts is among 15 minor league clubs suing insurance companies for failure to pay off claims on business interruption policies. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the failure of baseball to get underway this season due to the coronavirus has caused "catastrophic financial losses" to the Minor League operations." The Lookouts have


