Erlanger Budget Approved, But A Coronavirus Surge Could Put A Damper On It

The Erlanger Health System trustees on Thursday approved a $1,134,099,653 2020-2021 budget, while being told it depends on avoiding a coronavirus surge here.

Britt Tabor, finance director, said if that happens and there are sudden new expenses and lost revenue, management will have to adjust it.

Erlanger's Jay Sizemore told the board, "I remain concerned that we are at significant risk in our community if we don't utilize safe practices such as social distancing and mask wearing."

For the time being, he said Erlanger is remaining stable on COVID patients, seeing about 10-20 at a time, with 30-40 percent in Intensive Care.

He said the hospital "remains vigilant, though we have relaxed visitation procedures. We remain cautious."

Officials said visitation time is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all must wear masks.

Dr. Sizemore said, "This virus has the potential to quickly spread."

Dr. Phil Burns, a board member, noted that some Texas hospitals have been ordered to stop surgeries due to an influx of new coronavirus patients.

Mr. Tabor noted that Erlanger's finances took a hit when elective surgeries were stalled out for three months.

Officials said those procedures are approaching normal levels and emergency room visits are up.

Mr. Tabor said, "If another COVID wave hits, there will be a huge cost for us." He said it will be lost revenue from normal hospital operations as well as buying extra supplies and equipment related to the virus.

He said a chief budget factor is the large amount of indigent care that Erlanger provides. It is $135 million this fiscal year and is projected to rise to $150 million.

Board member Vicky Gregg said, "If we at Erlanger are not able to provide indigent care, that will fall back on the federal, state or even local governments."

Floyd Chasse, who is over human resources, said the hospital has been cutting way back on use of nursing agencies and has cut them out on the clinical side.

He said, "We're all about hiring our own associates and rewarding them."

The budget projects a $5.2 million profit.

It includes a rate adjustment of up to 4.99 percent.

The pension allocation will be $11,450,000 - up from $9.1 million.